Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ canon?

Jujutsu Kaisen took a leap of faith when it expanded its story to the silver screen – and what a good decision it turned out to be. Not only was Jujutsu Kaisen 0 a box office success, but we finally got to meet Yuta and learn his story.

Of course, we may not have 300 iterations of the same story as the big trio, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing – on the contrary. The options may be limited, but they’re of high quality, especially if you want to rewatch the anime and the film while you wait for the new chapters to be released – and we all know how excruciating the wait can be. Still, considering how focused the film is on Yuta, can we even say it is canon?

Is the Jujutsu Kaisen film canon?

Yes! The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is fully canon. The story is based on a one-shot written by Gege Akutami, depicting Yuta’s life before he enrolled in the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. This volume was published in January 2021. Given its status as a short story, it didn’t warrant an entire season – especially considering it isn’t necessarily connected to the events in the main storyline.

Nevertheless, it is fully canon and an important story to keep in mind for the future. Yuta becomes one of the story’s most powerful curse users, and we finally see him in action during the Shibuya Incident arc. We learn that he’s been long affiliated with Gojo and the higher-ups since his enrollment, partly due to his exceptional skill as a Jujutsu sorcerer – despite his young age.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is available to watch on Crunchyroll, along with the first two seasons of the anime.