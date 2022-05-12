The Best ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Watch Order

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the bestselling manga of all time, thanks in no small part to the success of its anime adaptation. Directed by Sunghoo Park at MAPPA, the acclaimed animation studio behind anime like Yuri!!! on Ice and Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen and its prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are shonen battle anime about powerful magical forces called curses and the sorcerers that protect us from them.

The original manga series began in 2017 when mangaka Gege Akutami published his first serialization, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. Though short lived, the series was soon followed up by Jujutsu Kaisen in 2018 as a sequel set in the same world. Later, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School would be renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

MAPPA began its adaptation with the sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen. The 24-episode anime premiered in 2020 to great acclaim and earned a prequel in the form of a film adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It has been, by all accounts, a massive box office success. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now one of the highest grossing anime in the U.S. and around the world, having grossed over $150 million worldwide.

As a prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set itself up as a good introduction to series newcomers, but it presents an interesting conundrum for those trying to watch the series in order. If you’re following chronological order, it’s fairly straightforward: Jujutsu Kaisen 0, then Jujutsu Kaisen. But what about release order? While the Jujutsu Kaisen anime released first, the manga it’s based on was a sequel.

Either way, the two anime adaptations were made as introductions to the series. Jujutsu Kaisen assumes no prior knowledge of the world of curses and sorcery. But you’ll definitely want to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen releases next year; as those following along with the manga know, 0 does a lot of set up for what’s come.

You can stream Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll.