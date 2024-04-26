What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?

The greatest shonen franchise of all time is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and plans to mark the milestone are already in motion, albeit with a sad undertone due to the passing of Akira Toriyama. This will see the OG Dragon Ball characters returning in a brand-new series—Dragon Ball Daima, as mini versions of themselves.

Toriyama might not have realized that he was crafting a masterpiece that would echo through time immemorial when he introduced the legendary Saiyans four decades ago in 1984. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Trunks, and Goten, are beloved by multiple generations of fans.

While the franchise is still in progress with new chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga releasing and periodic feature films gracing the big screens, fans have been unsure about seeing new anime content anytime soon. After Akira Toriyama’s death, the franchise’s future was left with a big question mark, leaving audiences worried about the continuation of the series.

The first Dragon Ball anime hit the television in 1986, followed by Dragon Ball Z in 1989, Dragon Ball GT in 1996, Dragon Ball Z Kai in 2009, and Dragon Ball Super in 2015. The last title in the list, Dragon Ball Super had its last premiere on the North American screens on Oct. 5, 2019, and we have only seen our favorite characters in feature films since then.

However, the innovative 40th anniversary celebration of the franchise has surprised and excited fans by announcing a new anime series—Dragon Ball Daima. While Dragon Ball Super manga has gone on hiatus after chapter 103 following Toriyama’s passing, the new anime series will fill the gap and bring back the beloved fighters to screens. But when?

What is Dragon Ball Daima about?

The oddest yet most exciting thing about Dragon Ball Daima is it lacks any source material to adapt its story. All Dragon Ball anime series thus far were adaptations of its various manga series. However, the franchise is pulling a huge experiment, bringing new content using a unique premise for its upcoming series.

Though the series’ plot is wrapped in secrecy, a few trailers, interviews with Toriyama, and talks at anime events have shed light on what the series might be about. Dragon Ball Daima will feature de-aged versions of all Dragon Ball Z characters including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Shin, Kibito, Hercule Satan, Good Buu, and more. The series will likely focus on their efforts to solve the mystery behind their de-aging and defeating the new enemy who carried out the curse.

Toriyama also revealed that “Daima” is ultimately a made-up word, but it can be loosely translated to “Evil” in English. This could be an indication of the series’ antagonist, or an evil that holds the key behind Goku and his companions’ magical transformation.

Dragon Ball Daima has secured a Fall 2024 release window, indicating that it will premiere sometime between September, October, and November this year. Though an exact release date is unknown, the series could premiere on the date of the franchise’s 40th anniversary, which is Nov. 20. However, an official confirmation is needed.

As for its release schedule, the series should follow the usual trend, releasing an episode weekly on a set day. Given that it’s an anniversary special, Dragon Ball Daima is not expected to run for hundreds of episodes and could simply be a short adventure taken by our main characters. It is set after the events of Dragon Ball Z Buu Saga since the anime counts Good Buu among its characters.

When does Dragon Ball Daima take place on the anime timeline?

It’s important to note that the premise of Dragon Ball Daima sprouted from Akira Toriyama’s mind and he was religiously involved with the series production. Before you dismiss the series as another side story, Toriyama confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will be canon, unlike the recent releases like Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Given the series’ recent divulsion into the multiverse concept, it could be possible that the events of the upcoming series will take place in a parallel universe. In the timeline, Dragon Ball Daima could fit between the end of Dragon Ball Z Buu Saga and the start of Dragon Ball Super. The events of the upcoming series might also impact and have a role in the plot of any upcoming series, like the much-anticipated Dragon Ball Super 2.

