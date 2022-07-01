Best 80s Anime, Ranked

The 80s is considered the “golden age of anime,” not because of its story, but because it was also the time when the genre slowly rose in popularity in Western countries. It was also the year when big-name IPs and anime studios rose and made a name for themselves.

And while multiple titles were released during that time, a handful of them still resonate with anime fans to this day whether it’s because of the impact it left behind, its amazing storytelling, or quirky characters. Each of them holds a special place in anime’s history, hence why they’re still well-loved and watched by anime fans.

So without any further ado, here are the top 10 best 80’s anime, ranked.

10. Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa is a shonen sports anime about an 11-year-old boy with dreams to become the best soccer player and who will do anything he can to make that dream come true. It’s your typical underdog story with over 180 episodes and eventually got rebooted in 2018 by TVTokyo. But what’s great about this anime (and the manga on which the show was based) was that it inspired real-life football players in and outside Japan like Hidetoshi Nakata and Leo Messi to take on the sport. According to the Anime News Network, the anime created a huge impact in sports that the author of the manga, Yoichi Takahashi, was given the Honorary Citizen Award from his hometown, Katsukhika City.

9. Vampire Hunter D

Vampire Hunter D is a fantasy horror anime film described by Forbes as a “huge success.” It’s a mix of science fiction, horror, dark fantasy, and folklore, yet it’s fun and interesting to watch. The anime follows D, a half-human, half-vampire, living in a world ruled by vampires. After a young girl asks the vampire hunter for help, will he be strong enough to save her? It is one of the earliest anime ever produced that was influenced by European supernatural and folklore targeted to an adult audience.

8. Robot Carnival

If you want something different, Robot Carnival is for you. Unlike the other titles that have been listed, this one is an anthology. Nine animators created their own short stories based on the theme of robots. Whether it’s a robot wanting to save a life, the birth of a machine, or them taking over the world, each of them has a unique take on the theme presented. The animated shorts are bite-sized and episodic, meaning you don’t need to watch the other episodes to understand what’s going on.

7. Sherlock Hound

Sherlock Hound is a Japanese adaptation of the detective novel Sherlock Holmes, except it’s now an anthropomorphic dog that plays the famous detective. The anime was directed by Hayao Miyazaki before Studio Ghibli and had a total of 26 episodes. This anime series is episodic and family-friendly as most of the mysteries are thefts rather than the usual murders and missing person cases. Just like the source material, the anime is set in London, but has its own original story rather than copying-and-pasting from the original book.

6. My Neighbour Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro is an iconic Studio Ghibli film with characters still well-loved to this day. It’s a wholesome anime where two young girls befriend friendly spirits in rural Japan, one of them being Totoro. The film has strong themes of sisterhood, family, and the Japanese supernatural, yet it’s wholesome for the whole family to watch. Totoro, the magical cat-like creature is still an iconic character in the Studio Ghibli franchise that it eventually became the face of the animation studio.

5. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

If you like Mobile Suit Gundam, then you will surely enjoy the sequel. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam is a sequel to the 70s anime series and takes place 7 years after the main story. While the characters thought that peace will last, a war is struck once again, where new heroes are tasked to save the Earth Federation once more. The anime is an action-packed epic continuation of the first anime and it set up a huge plot point for Gundam’s third installment.

4. Dragon Ball

We all know this anime, and regardless of how long it has been since its first broadcast, Dragon Ball will always remain iconic to anime fans. The anime was filled with iconic characters with different story arcs, memes, and quotes that are still around to this day. The anime and the manga were so popular that they led to multiple series, continuing the story from where it left off. It also had a handful of films that either expanded the story or celebrated the franchise’s success both in Japan and abroad.

3. Grave of the Fireflies

If you want to watch something sad, then Grave of the Fireflies is perfect if you want something very emotional. The anime is a semi-autobiographical story by Akiyuki Nosaka, where two siblings lost their mother due to a firebombing incident. The two children now have to survive together while dealing with food shortages, emotionally distant relatives, and the possible death of their father during World War 2. This film tells another story of Japan during the war and will guarantee to pull your heart strings.

2. Castle in the Sky

Castle in the Sky is Studio Ghibli’s first-ever animated feature film that gave birth to the animation powerhouse we see today. The film is a science-fantasy film featuring pirates, aristocrats, robots, and a royal family. This film was filled with adventure and great storytelling that defined what Studio Ghibli is today. It’s worth watching to see where it all began.

1. Akira

Akira was considered the best anime of the 80s due to its influence on animation before the genre became popular in the west. The story took place in a cyberpunk city post-World War 2 and had a cult following when it was released in North American theaters. This anime influenced other animations with its art style and action-packed scenes and was described by critics as one of the best science-fiction films of all time.

Anime made in the 80s left an impact on the genre. Whether it popularized anime in the west, marked a rise to a powerhouse genre, or just left positivity in the world, the 80s left a mark in anime’s history. And with some shows still accessible to this day, or having been rebooted for modern audiences, it just proves that these titles will always be iconic.