The Big 3 Anime, explained

Getting into anime without some sort of comprehensive manual isn’t exactly easy. It can be overwhelming, to say the least. However, it’s relatively straightforward to learn about the biggest titles in anime, and for that, you must familiarize yourself with the “Big 3”.

As you’re probably aware, Shonen is the largest and most well-developed fiction genre in Japanese manga. Broadly speaking, Shonen are action-oriented stories primarily aimed at young men — though they reach a much wider audience. Some of the most popular anime titles are not only rich in action but also meticulously thorough in terms of world-building, character development, and many other elements. It’s also no coincidence that the anime world has three dominant titles.

What is the Big 3 of anime?

The term “Big 3” in anime refers to the three most popular anime and manga series within the Shonen genre: One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. These manga have gathered immense success in terms of sales, popularity, and overall quality. Despite two of these stories having already reached their last chapters —Naruto and Bleach— they continue to serve as blueprints for other recent anime still gaining momentum.

There is still one very obvious reason attributed to their success: the three most influential pieces of Japanese media are all from the same generation. It’s not every day that the stars align, and three fantastical pieces of fiction are being released on a weekly basis all at once. One Piece‘s first chapter was released in 1997, followed by Naruto‘s in 1999, and then came Bleach in 2001. This is also the reason why titles like Dragon Ball are not considered part of the Big 3.

Nowadays, several titles vie to become the “new Big 3” or even secure a spot on the podium as the “Big 4.” However, the stories that have earned this title for their quality can also be credited for their longevity. Longevity fosters world-building and character development. For this reason, series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man — currently among the most popular Shonen titles — are still far from attaining the status of the very best.

In fact, even the Big 3 have experienced a decline in momentum. While One Piece continues to persist with high-quality storytelling despite its incredibly lengthy run, Naruto and Bleach have undoubtedly lost some of their charm along the way — all due to lackluster endings. Nonetheless, when we think of what consists of “good anime,” the big 3 still come to mind immediately. With that said, here is a brief breakdown of these three anime titles.

One Piece

One Piece is the oldest title among the Big 3. Written, illustrated, and conceptualized by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is often lauded for its vast world, complex history, and incredible character development. Its first chapter was first released in 1997, and two years later, the anime adaptation hit the screens all over Japan. It tells the story of Luffy, a rookie pirate aiming to become the King of the Pirates, but the story ends up going way beyond that simple ambition.

Naruto

Naruto has almost become the poster child of shonen anime as we know it. Masashi Kishimoto created and first serialized this story in 1999, and soon enough, the series gained enough notoriety to warrant an anime adaptation in 2002. In the late ’90s, Naruto and One Piece were in constant competition for the number one spot in sales, as Naruto continued to garner immense popularity not only in Japan but also in the West. It introduces us to the story of Naruto, a young ninja, who hopes to become the Hokage of his village.

Bleach

Two years after Naruto, Bleach came into the picture. Illustrated and created by Tite Kubo, Bleach also became known for being conceptualized in the same generation as the two other titles, joining them with its brilliant narrative and undeniably fantastic art style. Much like One Piece and Naruto, Bleach is also one of the best-selling manga of all time, with many fans preferring the physical format of the story over the anime adaptation that premiered in 2004. The story follows Ichigo, who is born with the powers of a Soul Reaper.

Overall, each of these titles is undeniably unique in its own way, and it’s hard to imagine them being surpassed by any other story. As new manga emerge, influenced by these titles, we will surely see a rise in quality — and thankfully so. However, in the end, we will always remember the three titles that forever changed the history of shonen manga and anime.

