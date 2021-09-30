How To Watch Naruto / Naruto Shippuden In Order
Naruto is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. First airing in 2002, the show had a majorly successful run and spawned multiple sequel series and a variety of films.
The story follows Naruto, an orphan and loner who lives in the leaf village with the goal of becoming Hokage. In this world of Ninja, different people specialize in different styles of Jutsu which provides plenty of character variety and a compelling story that will suck you in quickly.
Without giving away any spoilers for those who have yet to watch the series, after the successful run of Naruto’s original series, Naruto Shippuden began airing. This show saw the familiar characters from the original series continue their adventure as teenagers and pick the story up right where it left off.
With a variety of different series and films to dive into, you may be lost on where exactly you should begin your Naruto watch party. Here is the best order in which to watch the series if you plan on taking in everything it has to offer.
How To Watch Naruto / Naruto Shippuden In Order
Among the multiple Naruto-related series, there are 11 Naruto films to watch as well. Here is how you should go about watching them all in order:
- Naruto Episodes 1 – 101
- Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
- Naruto Episodes 102 – 160
- Naruto The Movie: The Legend Stone of Gelel
- Naruto Episodes 161 – 196
- Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
- Naruto Episodes 197 – END
- Naruto Shippuden Episodes 1 – 32
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie
- Naruto Shippuden Episodes 33 – 71
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds
- Naruto Shippuden Episode 72 – 126
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire
- Naruto Shippuden Episodes 127 – 143
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Lost Tower
- Naruto Shippuden Epsiodes 144 – 196
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison
- Naruto Shippuden Episodes 197 – 311
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Road to Ninja
- Naruto Shippuden Episodes 312 – END
- The Last: Naruto The Movie
If you’re still looking for more Naruto content after this, you can check out Shippuden’s sequel series, Boruto, which can be watched via the series, or if you’re just looking for a taste then check out the film Boruto: Naruto the Movie.