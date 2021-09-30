Naruto is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. First airing in 2002, the show had a majorly successful run and spawned multiple sequel series and a variety of films.

The story follows Naruto, an orphan and loner who lives in the leaf village with the goal of becoming Hokage. In this world of Ninja, different people specialize in different styles of Jutsu which provides plenty of character variety and a compelling story that will suck you in quickly.

Without giving away any spoilers for those who have yet to watch the series, after the successful run of Naruto’s original series, Naruto Shippuden began airing. This show saw the familiar characters from the original series continue their adventure as teenagers and pick the story up right where it left off.

With a variety of different series and films to dive into, you may be lost on where exactly you should begin your Naruto watch party. Here is the best order in which to watch the series if you plan on taking in everything it has to offer.

How To Watch Naruto / Naruto Shippuden In Order

Among the multiple Naruto-related series, there are 11 Naruto films to watch as well. Here is how you should go about watching them all in order:

Naruto Episodes 1 – 101

Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

Naruto Episodes 102 – 160

Naruto The Movie: The Legend Stone of Gelel

Naruto Episodes 161 – 196

Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Naruto Episodes 197 – END

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 1 – 32

Naruto Shippuden The Movie

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 33 – 71

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Bonds

Naruto Shippuden Episode 72 – 126

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Will of Fire

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 127 – 143

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: The Lost Tower

Naruto Shippuden Epsiodes 144 – 196

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 197 – 311

Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Road to Ninja

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 312 – END

The Last: Naruto The Movie

If you’re still looking for more Naruto content after this, you can check out Shippuden’s sequel series, Boruto, which can be watched via the series, or if you’re just looking for a taste then check out the film Boruto: Naruto the Movie.