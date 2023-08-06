How old is Naruto? Naruto Uzumaki’s age throughout his namesake franchise, explained

If you’re into anime – and even if you aren’t – chances are you’ve heard of Naruto. Created by Masashi Kishimoto over two decades ago, the Naruto anime is one of the longest-running Shonen, often compared and contrasted with two other emblematic battle Shonen who’ve been around for about the same time: Bleach and One Piece.

Throughout Kishimoto’s series we get to witness the knuckle-headed blond ninja grow up, mature, improve his skills, and acquire new ones. He’s the one we root for from the start, becoming invested in his extensive, epic climb to attain the Hokage title and role. But do you know exactly how old the protagonist is at different points throughout the franchise?

In OG Naruto

Image via Studio Pierrot

Naruto Uzumaki starts off his long journey as a tween, 12 years old to be exact. Despite some difficulties mastering a few basic ninja techniques, one of which, the clone jutsu, he overcomes in the very first episode, Naruto graduates the Hidden Leaf Village’s Ninja Academy as a 12-year-old within the first few chapters and is integrated into Team 7, along with Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, which is led by Kakashi-sensei.

Airing from 2002 to 2007, the first part of the Naruto series showcases the protagonist as a pre-teen, from 12 to 13 years old. In addition, we get to see the hero’s life prior to and during his difficult Academy years with the occasional flashbacks. Flashbacks which, new as well as repeated, become even more common in Naruto: Shippuden,

In “Naruto’s Footsteps: The Friends’ Paths” Arc

Image via Studio Pierrot

Although it appears around 400 episodes into Naruto: Shippuden, this 19-episode arc actually takes place six months prior to the start of Part 2 and the “Kazekage Rescue Arc”. Speaking of Kazekage, at the start of this Arc, Gaara is shown to have been recently appointed to the role as the figurehead of his village. Both him and Naruto, who is 2 years into his training with Jiraya, should be no older than 15 years old by this point.

This Arc covers the follow-up Chūnin Exams to the one we see in Part 2. As he’s away with one of the three Legendary Sannin, Naruto understandably does not participate in this rendition of the exam, in fact, he’s the only Genin among the secondary characters of his year at the start of Shippuden, most of his peers having been promoted during this second shot at the exam. By the end of this arc, Naruto and Jiraya begin their return trip to the Leaf Village after nearly three years away.

In Naruto: Shippuden

Image Via Studio Pierrot

Between the first and second part of the series, there is a time jump, wherein we’re later shown in retrospective the aforementioned second Chūnin Exams. Naruto returns to the village he was born and raised in as a 15-year-old, taller, stronger, and slightly more mature – depending on the situation. Not long after his arrival at the Hidden Leaf, he is sent on a mission, along with Sakura, Kakashi, and the newest member of Team 7, Sai, to save Gaara, who’s been captured by the Akatsuki.

The whole Second Part of the series happens in little less than 2 years, which is astounding considering how much action, fighting, training, chaos and hundreds of episodes take place in between. By the end, Naruto is 17 years old and has undergone an epic journey from zero to hero.

In The Last: Naruto the Movie

Image via Studio Pierrot/Toho

The 10th movie in the series is perhaps the most emblematic one, which makes sense taking into consideration it was released as commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the series. It takes place in between chapters 699 and 700 of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga.

We’re shown a few instances of flashback in the movie, when Naruto first met Hinata Hyuga as a kid, for instance. But the majority of the main action takes place two years after the events of the Great Ninja War, which makes Naruto and most of his friends 19 years old. It is also in this movie that Naruto officially becomes romantically involved with Hinata, the woman he’ll later marry and have children with.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Image via Studio Pierrot

Between the movie mentioned in the previous entry and the spin-off sequel, Naruto has married, had two children, and fulfilled his dream of becoming Hokage. He’s now a 32-year-old adult and no longer the protagonist, this role having been passed down to his son Boruto, who is 12 when we get to meet him, the age his father was when he started off his own epic journey.

Part 1 of Boruto went on for almost 300 episodes before ending, with Part 2 in production. The next chapter of Boruto’s journey is coming on August 20, 2023, with the scheduled release of Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex. In this Reddit post, Boruto fans discuss the title and speculate about its meaning, as well as stating some of their expectations for the next animated chapter of the saga.

For Part 2, there is expected to be a time skip, much like it happened between the original Naruto series and Shippuden. Naruto should’ve turned 33 during Boruto Part 1. His age in the next part, as well as his fate after the anticipated time skip, remain to be seen.