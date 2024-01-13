“Sub or dub?” The age-old question has kept many an anime fan arguing over which is the best way to watch their fave shows, but if you’re reading this, I think I can guess which way you prefer. There’s nothing wrong with a good dub and Naruto Shippuden is a great one!

Naruto Shippuden (along with Naruto) is one of the most popular anime of all time. Since the first episode came out in 2002, Naruto has gained millions of fans all around the world and inspired much of my 7th-grade class to “Naruto run” during P.E. class — it’s a pretty big deal.

Like most popular anime, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden can be found pretty much anywhere anime is available; so if you have a Crunchyroll subscription, you’re in luck! Both series are available to stream on the site.

That means the Naruto Shippuden English dub is on Crunchyroll, right? Right?

Image via Studio Pierrot

Unfortunately, the powers that be at Crunchyroll have decided they don’t need to have the English dub of one of the biggest anime series of all time. That’s right; the Naruto Shippuden English dub is not on Crunchyroll. You can still watch the series there but you’re going to have to watch the subbed version.

That’s not why you’re here though, you dub-loving Naruto fan. If you really want to watch the dub, don’t fear! There is a (ninja) way. While it might not be available on Crunchyroll, the dub is available on Hulu. So go on, go forth, and watch (or rewatch, if you’re so inclined) Naruto Shippuden to your heart’s content on Hulu while we all wait for Crunchyroll to get it together and give us what we want.