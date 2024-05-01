Will there be a season 2 of ‘Cherry Magic?’

By now, most manga and anime fans have gotten used to having wild concepts in their stories. The medium basically thrives on them, and Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! is solid proof of that.

Recommended Videos

Following Adachi, a company worker who gains the ability to read minds on his 30th birthday, this anime became one of the hits of the winter 2024 season. For 12 episodes, which ran between Jan. 11 and March 28, viewers watched Adachi and Kurosawa’s developing office romance, with all its ups and downs. Of course, the plot is mostly nudged along by the protagonist’s magic ability, but you won’t see anyone complaining about it. Most folks who dive into Cherry Magic! do so for its love story, and they get exactly what they wish for. (Well, except Minato and Tsuge fans, who would’ve appreciated a little bit more development between them.)

With season 1, Cherry Magic! cemented itself as one of the best BL anime on Crunchyroll, leaving fans to wonder if they’ll ever get new episodes. If the first season was successful and its manga is still ongoing, surely there must be more animated content on the way… Right?

Will Cherry Magic! have a season 2?

Cherry Magic! season 2 has not been announced thus far, and considering the season 1 finale, chances of it happening seem low. While the manga is not finished yet, the anime did a good job of wrapping up Adahi and Kurosawa’s story in episode 12, giving fans a feeling of closure with their marriage. Then again, the story has gone backward and forward in time before in the manga, so anything is possible.

Even if we don’t get a second season, Cherry Magic! fans can expect a theatrical movie in 2024. The film will be a compilation of episodes from the anime, which isn’t exactly the content that most folks wanted, but it’s better than nothing. At least we’ll see Adachi and Kurosawa’s story develop on the big screen.

I get that the lack of news regarding a season 2 is disappointing, but there are plenty of other BL anime titles out there. If you’re into GL, there are also many incredible options for you to pick from, so give them a try. Who knows? Maybe one of them will help you fill out that Cherry Magic-shaped hole in your heart.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more