Complete Winter 2024 anime lineup

So long 2023! And hello to an incredible looking winter 2024.

More than New Year’s Eve, the excitement for us anime weebs peaks for the announcement of the anime lineup for the new season. Now it’s finally that time of the year again.

Like clockwork, seasonal anime charts are released every winter, summer, spring, and fall, offering a captivating glimpse at the animated spectacles awaiting us. 2023’s anime offerings were a feast for the senses, leaving fans of all genres relishing the year’s delectable releases. From jaw-dropping action to heart-fluttering high school romances that had us all head over heels, the past year unfolded like an anime extravaganza.

While some of the most popular anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece will continue their adventures in 2024, fans can look forward to a ton of brand-new adventures in 2024. The anime lineup for winter 2024 has been revealed, urging fans to reorganize their schedules to catch their beloved shows.

In addition to the plethora of series, several new films have also been announced, indicating that anime will dominate both television and theatres in 2024. The lineup boasts a varied feast of genres, including heart-pounding action, spine-tingling thrillers, enthralling romance, compelling dramas, charming comedy, and inspiring sci-fi.

So, is the complete list of anime series and movies releasing this winter 2024:

Winter 2024 anime release schedule

Winter 2024 delivers a trove of fresh titles spanning every conceivable genre, coupled with the eagerly anticipated arrival of new seasons, cours, or arcs for ongoing favorites. The initial lineup is predominantly slated for January, but the list will be updated as more release dates are unveiled. The majority of these anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

Here are all the anime series announced for winter 2024, ordered by their release date:

Jan. 1

Fluffy Paradise

Jan. 3

Classroom of the Elite III

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage

Gushing over Magical Girls

Ishura

Jan. 4

Chained Soldier

Delicious in Dungeon

Jan. 5

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered that No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!

Sasaki and Peeps

Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba Densetsu

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Jan. 6

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Stick It on Around! Koinu

The Way of Pon

A Sign of Affection

The Apothecary Diaries Cour Two (continuing)

Tales of Wedding Rings

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Jan. 7

Solo Leveling

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

One Piece Egghead Island arc (continuing)

(continuing) The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Kingdom Season 5

Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside Season 2

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party

Jan. 8

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

High Card Season 2

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Jan. 9

Shinobanai! Crypto Ninja Sakuya 2nd Season

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess

Synduality: Noir Part 2

Jan. 10

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

Shaman King: Flowers

Jan. 11

Sengoku Youko

Metallic Rouge

Delusional Monthly Magazine

Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

Jan. 12

The Witch and the Beast

Urusei Yatsura (2022) 2nd Season

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Jan. 13

Bucchigiri?!

Snack Basue

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez

Ragna Crimson Cour Two (continuing)

Jan. 14

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Meiji Gekken: 1874

Jan. 15

Yami Shibai 12

Winter 2024 anime movies

As previously hinted at, 2024 looks to be an incredible year for fans of anime, both in terms of big-screen and small-screen releases. Feast your eyes on the complete roster below and mark the dates on your calendars from January to March 2024 for a cinematic anime extravaganza:

Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief – Jan. 5

Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki – Jan. 5

Tian Jiang Daren – Jan. 6

Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp – Jan. 12

The Storm – Jan. 12

Dance With the Finless Promise – Jan. 20

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom – Jan. 26

Jan. 26 Classroom for Heroes Specials – Jan. 26

Given Movie – Jan. 27

Oomuro-ke – Feb. 2

Haikyuu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump – Feb. 16

Paripi Koumei: Road to Summer Sonia – March 1

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction – March 22

And there you have it. As you can see, 2024 is going to be good eating for anime fans. Here’s hoping there are some real diamonds among these many shows and movies.