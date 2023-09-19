The best upcoming anime of 2024, so far

There’s nothing quite like finding a new anime series to sink your teeth into. As 2023 enters its final months, why not look ahead to find some new shows? A lot of promise is shown in the 2024 lineup, featuring all sorts of highly anticipated series. And unlike Bleach, you won’t have to watch any of these upcoming shows on Disney Plus.

Whether you’re more into romance or sci-fi, there seems to be an anime for every type of viewer coming in 2024. We looked amongst all of them and picked some standout anime that we think you should keep on your radar. While they won’t release for a bit, we know that anime fans are accustomed to waiting (like with Attack on Titan).

Moonrise

Moonrise is an action-adventure sci-fi anime being released by Netflix at some point in 2024. The protagonist of the series, Jack, must fight his former friend for what he truly believes in against the harsh backdrop of space and the moon. Space exploration, politics, and the dynamics of friendship are all at the core of Moonrise.

Solo Leveling

One of the most unique aspects of Solo Leveling is that it is actually adapted from a South Korean web novel, rather than a Japanese manga. The story follows Sung Jin-woo, a bottom rank hunter in a world where humans must survive by defeating monsters. His weakness puts him in constant peril, until he finds the System and gets a rare chance to become stronger than ever. Solo Leveling will be released by Crunchyroll in January 2024.

A Sign of Affection

If you need something more heartfelt to watch in 2024, then look no further than the slice-of-life romance A Sign of Affection. A polyglot (someone who speaks multiple languages) man and a deaf woman meet by chance and feel a spark. The problem is that neither can speak the other’s primary language. How will they come together? Check it out in January 2024 on Crunchyroll.

Metallic Rouge

We can’t get enough of cyberpunk anime and Metallic Rouge is no exception. The series features androids and humans living together, a futuristic techno city, and a cast of charming girls at its core. Rouge — the titular character — is an android girl who partners up with Naomi on a trip to Mars. While there, they must follow government orders to kill artificial people disguised as humans. Metallic Rouge releases in January 2024 on Crunchyroll.

The Witch and the Beast

Looking for something unique? The Witch and the Beast delivers in more ways than one. Taking place in an alternate universe, Ashaf and Guideau find themselves as opposites who share the same goal: investigate witches and try to get rid of the curse. Follow them on their intense journeys in this dark action fantasy. The Witch and the Beast will release in January 2024 on Crunchyroll.

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night is quickly becoming a highly-anticipated anime in Japan, but its fanfare in other countries has been a bit dampened by lack of accessibility. There are currently no translated trailers or news of where it will air outside of Japan, but we do know that this coming-of-age drama will be coming sometime in 2024. Set in Shibuya, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night features a girl who stumbles upon something magical one night that will change her forever.