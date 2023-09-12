‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 release date and trailer for the series finale

After years of waiting, the series finale of Attack on Titan is premiering later this year, bringing an end to the story of Eren Yeager and the titular Shingeki no Kyojin.

By now, it must feel as though the final season of Attack on Titan has been split into endless volumes. At first, MAPPA planned to depict the final run in two parts, releasing them one year apart. But the second part of season 4 (in 2022) ended right before the “Battle of Heaven and Earth,” the climactic confrontation between Eren and his Colossal Titans and the remaining heroes of Paradis.

MAPPA then announced plans to further split the story’s ending, with Season 4 Part 3 being slated for release in early 2023. Well, even that premiere, comprising the hour-long episode in March, didn’t conclude the narrative. So, now, the entire fandom has been patiently anticipating the so-called Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2, officially known as “The Final Chapters, Part 2.”

Our prayers to the god Ymir haven’t been in vain, it seems, because MAPPA has just confirmed the release date with a trailer.

Check out the new footage for the series finale down below:

As you can see above, Attack on Titan’s last episode is coming out on November 4, which is a little under two months from now.

The last time we saw our favorite Titan-killing machines, they were racing to reach Eren and stop him from comitting genocide. The last episode saw the heroes finally arriving at the location of the Founding Titan, only to find the entire massive skeleton being protected by dozens of different Titans from across history.

We can expect the forthcoming series finale to adapt the manga all the way through the final chapter, “Toward That Tree on the Hill,” a motif that ties back to those early moments in the first episode.