TikTok trend
Image via @girl_on_couch
Category:
News

What is the original TikTok ‘Looking for a Man in Finance’ song?

It has now launched a treasure trove of remixes.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 17, 2024 03:53 pm

With each passing day, TikTok provides yet more proof of precisely why the U.S. government made a massive mistake in its decision to pursue an eventual ban on the app.

Recommended Videos

TikTok is home to a million different trends, talking points, and talents, as people lean on the app to spread awareness, plug their businesses, and goof around with strangers a world away. There’s plenty of content born on the app that contributes exactly nothing to society, but it does plenty to soothe the soul.

That’s likely what the original creator behind the app’s new “looking for a man in finance” trend was aiming for when she first invited the TikTok masses to remix her goofy video. She thought up a silly hook, likely based around some real-world conversations, and soon birthed the year’s biggest banger so far. As various re-workings of the silly little song make their way off of TikTok and onto various other social media platforms, we thought we’d show the woman who started it all a little well-deserved love.

Who started the “looking for a man in finance” TikTok trend?

@girl_on_couch

Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies

♬ original sound – Girl On Couch

Right at the tail end of April, TikTok user @girl_on_couch took to her channel to plug a series of goofy lyrics that would soon prompt a platform-wide trend. The creator invited listeners to “make this into an actual song” and provided them with the basis for what rapidly became an inescapable ear-worm that took over the social media site’s sounds.

“I’m looking for a man in finance,” @girl_on_couch poses, “trust fund. 6’5″, blue eyes.” This combination — “finance, trust fund, 6’5″, blue eyes” — became an instantly-popular hook, and soon a dozen different versions of her silly song were circulating around the app.

@girl_on_couch may have started the trend, but it is the creators who took her song and rolled with it that elevated the release into full-blown banger territory. Some of these people are incredibly talented, and proved it by taking a few words and producing a radio-worthy track.

@tenstepsofficial

I hope you find your 6’5 blue eyed finance man with a trust fund 🥹 and i hope you play this at the wedding @Girl On Couch #remix #funny #techno #rave

♬ original sound – Tensteps

Its genuinely impressive how many versions of the song followed that simple post from @girl_on_couch, as musically talented TikTokers took her track and ran with it.

@malibubabie

had to make your vision come true @Girl On Couch 💿🩷🔥 #remix #newaudio #musicproduction #trendingsound #electronicmusic

♬ lookingforamaninfinanceremix – Malibu Babie
@djhunnybee

@Girl On Couch get in the studio asap u were made for this 😅 #songofthesummer #aliyahsinterlude #lookingforamaninfinance

♬ Trust fund IT Girl – Hunny Bee 😈
@ryosofficial

I have fulfilled my duty as an edm producer 🫡 @Girl On Couch

♬ original sound – ryos

Soon, various iterations of the song were perpetually stuck in the heads of TikTokers everywhere, as they went about their days humming along to the most unexpected “song of the summer” we’ve seen in years.

@tenstepsofficial

I hope you find your 6’5 blue eyed finance man with a trust fund 🥹 and i hope you play this at the wedding @Girl On Couch #remix #funny #techno #rave

♬ original sound – Tensteps

She may not have seen the song’s rapid rise coming, but ultimately @girl_on_couch got exactly what she asked for. She did, in fact, create the song of the summer, and her plea to musicians to create a “real song” were answered in pristine form. She’s now the author of an incredibly basic but somehow utterly addicting track, and one that won’t be out of my head for weeks, at least.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Karis Lambert
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
syd.ridge
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Karis Lambert
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
syd.ridge
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Did it help you learn though?’: Woman sets her phone to Spanish to learn the language, but one mistake almost cost her her car
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.