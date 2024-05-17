What is the original TikTok ‘Looking for a Man in Finance’ song?

With each passing day, TikTok provides yet more proof of precisely why the U.S. government made a massive mistake in its decision to pursue an eventual ban on the app.

TikTok is home to a million different trends, talking points, and talents, as people lean on the app to spread awareness, plug their businesses, and goof around with strangers a world away. There’s plenty of content born on the app that contributes exactly nothing to society, but it does plenty to soothe the soul.

That’s likely what the original creator behind the app’s new “looking for a man in finance” trend was aiming for when she first invited the TikTok masses to remix her goofy video. She thought up a silly hook, likely based around some real-world conversations, and soon birthed the year’s biggest banger so far. As various re-workings of the silly little song make their way off of TikTok and onto various other social media platforms, we thought we’d show the woman who started it all a little well-deserved love.

Who started the “looking for a man in finance” TikTok trend?

@girl_on_couch Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies ♬ original sound – Girl On Couch

Right at the tail end of April, TikTok user @girl_on_couch took to her channel to plug a series of goofy lyrics that would soon prompt a platform-wide trend. The creator invited listeners to “make this into an actual song” and provided them with the basis for what rapidly became an inescapable ear-worm that took over the social media site’s sounds.

“I’m looking for a man in finance,” @girl_on_couch poses, “trust fund. 6’5″, blue eyes.” This combination — “finance, trust fund, 6’5″, blue eyes” — became an instantly-popular hook, and soon a dozen different versions of her silly song were circulating around the app.

@girl_on_couch may have started the trend, but it is the creators who took her song and rolled with it that elevated the release into full-blown banger territory. Some of these people are incredibly talented, and proved it by taking a few words and producing a radio-worthy track.

Its genuinely impressive how many versions of the song followed that simple post from @girl_on_couch, as musically talented TikTokers took her track and ran with it.

@ryosofficial I have fulfilled my duty as an edm producer 🫡 @Girl On Couch ♬ original sound – ryos

Soon, various iterations of the song were perpetually stuck in the heads of TikTokers everywhere, as they went about their days humming along to the most unexpected “song of the summer” we’ve seen in years.

She may not have seen the song’s rapid rise coming, but ultimately @girl_on_couch got exactly what she asked for. She did, in fact, create the song of the summer, and her plea to musicians to create a “real song” were answered in pristine form. She’s now the author of an incredibly basic but somehow utterly addicting track, and one that won’t be out of my head for weeks, at least.

