R. L. Rain Tree
Image via TikTok
Category:
News
Social Media

‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan

This went in a direction no one could have possibly anticipated.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 17, 2024 06:36 am

We’ve all heard plenty of horror stories about how AI has been misused by a few cheap individuals trying to make a quick buck, but today’s story is a wild one. So, strap on your seatbelts.

Recommended Videos

Author, voice actor, and TikToker, R. L. Rain Tree found out that her voice was narrating a recently released children’s audiobook even though she hadn’t voiced a children’s book in years. In a video shared to TikTok she gives viewers the rundown of what exactly happened, how she found out, and the aftermath.

How did she discover this you ask? Well, it was her obsessive fan of course! This isn’t a regular obsessive fan though – according to Ms. Rain Tree this individual is “one of those ones that is turned on by the sound of a person’s voice.” His niece just so happened to be listening to this audiobook and the fan’s ears pricked up.

@author_r.l.raintree

#voiceover #voiceactor #copyright #copyrightinfringement #ai #acx #audible #booktok #booktoker #bookish #viral #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – Author R. L. Rain Tree

With the help of her obsessive fan she was able to figure out what was going on, as she puts it, “this is where “crazed fans” can actually be helpful,” I mean, she’s right in this very specific scenario, but I think in general you don’t want the help of a crazed fan. Regardless, she finds her original audition audio and, surprise surprise, it’s perfectly synced with the audiobook

Turns out the author thought they could generate the entire book from the few pages Ms. Rain Tree read for her audition using AI to avoid paying her. Sadly this is becoming more common with people losing out due to others trying to cut corners. Although this situation does have a more positive ending as the author ended up paying as soon as they were caught.

The reactions to Ms. Rain Tree’s story were mostly ones of shock, with many decrying the misuse of AI, although one individual did suggest she give the “crazed fan” a cut of the profits. I guess he’s earned it?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The MCU’s perfect sequel to both ‘Guardians 3’ and ‘The Marvels’ might finally be in the works
Drax cheers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3/Captain Marvel looks awkward in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
The MCU’s perfect sequel to both ‘Guardians 3’ and ‘The Marvels’ might finally be in the works
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article How long was the Kazakh ex-National Economy Minister sentenced to prison for beating and killing his wife Saltanat?
True crime Kazakh case, Saltanat Nukenova
Category: True Crime
True Crime
News
News
How long was the Kazakh ex-National Economy Minister sentenced to prison for beating and killing his wife Saltanat?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears’: Candid footage of couple dancing in the rain will convince you that romcoms are real
TikTok couple dancing in the rain
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears’: Candid footage of couple dancing in the rain will convince you that romcoms are real
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, I got you’: Heroic NYC bystander saves a stranger from getting a parking ticket in a genius yet simple way
ishootrealestate (J Hami)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Man, I got you’: Heroic NYC bystander saves a stranger from getting a parking ticket in a genius yet simple way
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
The-Witcher-Henry-Cavill
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The MCU’s perfect sequel to both ‘Guardians 3’ and ‘The Marvels’ might finally be in the works
Drax cheers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3/Captain Marvel looks awkward in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
The MCU’s perfect sequel to both ‘Guardians 3’ and ‘The Marvels’ might finally be in the works
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article How long was the Kazakh ex-National Economy Minister sentenced to prison for beating and killing his wife Saltanat?
True crime Kazakh case, Saltanat Nukenova
Category: True Crime
True Crime
News
News
How long was the Kazakh ex-National Economy Minister sentenced to prison for beating and killing his wife Saltanat?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears’: Candid footage of couple dancing in the rain will convince you that romcoms are real
TikTok couple dancing in the rain
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears’: Candid footage of couple dancing in the rain will convince you that romcoms are real
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, I got you’: Heroic NYC bystander saves a stranger from getting a parking ticket in a genius yet simple way
ishootrealestate (J Hami)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Man, I got you’: Heroic NYC bystander saves a stranger from getting a parking ticket in a genius yet simple way
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
The-Witcher-Henry-Cavill
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 17, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.