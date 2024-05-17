‘Give the fan a cut’: Audiobook narrator discovers author is copying her voice with AI, all thanks to ‘creepy’ obsessive fan

We’ve all heard plenty of horror stories about how AI has been misused by a few cheap individuals trying to make a quick buck, but today’s story is a wild one. So, strap on your seatbelts.

Author, voice actor, and TikToker, R. L. Rain Tree found out that her voice was narrating a recently released children’s audiobook even though she hadn’t voiced a children’s book in years. In a video shared to TikTok she gives viewers the rundown of what exactly happened, how she found out, and the aftermath.

How did she discover this you ask? Well, it was her obsessive fan of course! This isn’t a regular obsessive fan though – according to Ms. Rain Tree this individual is “one of those ones that is turned on by the sound of a person’s voice.” His niece just so happened to be listening to this audiobook and the fan’s ears pricked up.

With the help of her obsessive fan she was able to figure out what was going on, as she puts it, “this is where “crazed fans” can actually be helpful,” I mean, she’s right in this very specific scenario, but I think in general you don’t want the help of a crazed fan. Regardless, she finds her original audition audio and, surprise surprise, it’s perfectly synced with the audiobook

Turns out the author thought they could generate the entire book from the few pages Ms. Rain Tree read for her audition using AI to avoid paying her. Sadly this is becoming more common with people losing out due to others trying to cut corners. Although this situation does have a more positive ending as the author ended up paying as soon as they were caught.

The reactions to Ms. Rain Tree’s story were mostly ones of shock, with many decrying the misuse of AI, although one individual did suggest she give the “crazed fan” a cut of the profits. I guess he’s earned it?

