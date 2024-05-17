‘Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt?’: Little girl raging about the cost of ice cream is everything you need to understand U.K. culture

The cost of living is hitting so hard that things are getting more expensive for the average customer, and now even the kids are starting to call out the insane prices of everyday essentials such as ice cream.

A hilarious video posted to TikTok shows two sassy British girls who are absolutely raging over the price of an ice cream. One of said girls, whose name is Marnie, breaks into a full on rant, and it’s truly amazing to watch as she destroys this man’s entire business with her passionate words. To be fair, you’ll probably be as mad as her when you hear just how much the ice cream man was actually asking for two cones.

Nine quid is definitely out of order for two little ice creams, even if they do have “chewing gums in it,” (side note: is ice cream with chewing gum inside a thing?) Anyways, going by the current exchange rates £9 would equate to about $11.40 so I hope Marnie gave him a piece of her mind and I hope she was able to get a better deal on her ice cream elsewhere — maybe she could get some Ben & Jerry’s? To make matters worse, it’s also revealed that the man would only accept card payments, apparently — what kind of ice cream man doesn’t take cash? He sounds like a fraud to me.

The video is simultaneously hilarious and wholesome in a somewhat British sense. It currently sits at just under 2 million likes and 15 million views, and the responses to Marnie’s legendary rant are golden, as many found her sheer level of sass a thing to behold.

The “bet he can hear me” is sooooo British I love it 😭😭😭❤️

She’s lived this life before 😭😭😂😂 she can’t believe what she’s seeing

Where do we acquire spicy British kids to adopt? 🤣

Due to it going viral, there are plenty of comments from those unfamiliar with British dialects and accents; they can be weird, but if you ask me, that only makes the video even funnier to watch.

what language is this

Sooo in American slang, the ice cream man is over charging?

The accent indicates that they’re from up the north of England, which is highly concerning because everything is supposed to be cheaper up there. If they’re paying £9 for two ice creams up north, then the ice cream vans in London will start thinking it’s okay to charge an arm and a leg.

So as the summer approaches this year and the ice cream vans start making their rounds in the north of England, they best remember to charge a fair price lest the should incur the wrath of Marnie and her sister.

