‘We can’t trust anything or anyone anymore’: Walmart shopper exposes scam to charge twice as much for half the product

With the cost of living soaring, we’ve really got to keep an eye on what we spend on our weekly groceries. But that’s not so easy when it seems like customers are actively being ripped off in some instances.

Walmart has been getting a pretty bad rap lately with one woman claiming she was almost sex trafficked in the store recently; and now it’s being accused of scamming customers with overpriced meat. One shopper discovered what appeared to be a scam at her local Walmart. In a video posted to TikTok by Virginia Madison she shows us what is supposedly 4.78lbs of chicken, and yet, when she weighs it on the store’s electronic scales, it says that the item weighs 2.22lbs.

Obviously that’s quite concerning considering the fact that the chicken is priced at $4.97 per pound making it $23.76 when it should be closer to $11. That’s quite the price difference; Walmart is literally charging twice the cost! Virginia shows it again with another container of chicken to prove that it’s not a fluke, with this one weighing even more but the scales claim it’s even less. Either the labels are wrong or the scales are giving out false info, but either way “Walmart is getting us […] They’re screwing us.”

With money being pretty tight as it is already you can imagine people weren’t best pleased to find out that shops like Walmart have possibly been scamming them all this time.

see I knew I wasn’t crazy I been getting Walmart ordered to my house and it’ll say 12 dollars for 2.5 lbs and when it gets here it doesn’t look like nearly 3 lbs it looks like 1 lb so I weigh it

I’m officially checking mine from now on, no matter the store. Everything has gone down in quantity and quality but up in price and it needs to be stopped!

Comments asked if she said anything to the staff. Although Virginia never confirmed whether or not she did, they likely know about the issue now. Some even suggested that she get a lawyer, but Virginia replied saying she didn’t have lawyer money.

After the initial outrage, some were more willing to give the store the benefit of the doubt, providing some more reasonable explanations as to why the scales were giving Virginia a weight that didn’t match the label.

Can you take it to the meat or deli part and ask them to weigh it I wonder if there is a difference in scales

4.78lbs = 2.17kg and 4.09lbs = 1.85kg so I have a feeling the weight is set to kg but for some reason show lbs.

There’s no denying that it could all just be a genuine error on Walmart’s part, but then again when you’re paying almost $24 for your chicken you want to make sure you’re getting exactly what you pay for.

