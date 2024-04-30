Side by side images of a man telling a story on TikTok.
Screengrabs via @adamjuvs/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown

Talk about an overreaction...
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:48 am

Some people cannot handle criticism, especially when said criticism pertains to their cooking expertise — or lack thereof. Granted, no one enjoys hearing complaints, but a certain restaurant owner took that way too personally.

Recommended Videos

According to a TikTok video posted by user @adamjuvs, it all started when he and a friend decided to try out a new restaurant. Looking back, perhaps the fact the place only had seven reviews online should have warned them that it wasn’t going to be a fantastic experience. Nevertheless, the two went in, determined to give it a shot. Unfortunately, though, bad cuisine would end up being the least of their problems.

After being served “unedible” food, being confronted by the 6′ 8″, 350lb, unhappy ex-convict who cooked it, and leaving without eating, the customer did what many would’ve done in such a situation: he gave the establishment a negative review. Hours later, he was lured into contacting a certain e-mail address to receive a gift card as compensation for the experience. Instead of a gift card, however, he got a reply saying “I’m not giving you sh*t” and a Google invite to a parking lot fight.

@adamjuvs

He lowkey top 5 owners of all time.. i gotta go in tomorrow #greenscreen

♬ original sound – adamjuvs

While no one would want to be in this TikToker’s shoes, it’s hard not to find humor in the thought of being formally invited to a beatdown. Especially when the fight in question is over something as common as a bad review. “This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard,” one commenter wrote, as another confessed to feeling impressed by the situation: “That was a genius trap to get your email.” Admittedly, it was.

By now, the person responsible for the post has made a couple of follow-up TikToks. In the first one, he shows viewers more of the emails he has supposedly been exchanging with the restaurant owner. In another update, though, he pokes fun at the situation by pretending to be held hostage by his opponent.

@adamjuvs

#stitch with @adamjuvs #greenscreen im snitching idc this man is an SSS tier villain

♬ original sound – adamjuvs
@adamjuvs

#stitch with @adamjuvs i am not a hostage

♬ original sound – adamjuvs

Good thing that this person can at least have some fun with such a wild situation. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. Parking lot altercations seem to occur more often than they should, with seriously dangerous results. As reported by CBS, a man was recently stabbed during a fight at an Avalon Mall parking lot, and as per WGXA News, a teenager lost his life under similar circumstances.

Regarding this TikToker’s situation, we don’t know if he even turned up to the fight, but he seems to be okay. As far as TikTok stories go, this isn’t even one of the wildest ones, but it should serve as a reminder to be careful out there. Oh, and next time you’re offered a gift card, maybe think twice before accepting it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Every dog with Republican owners today’: The best tweet of 2024 emerges thanks to Kristi Noem shooting her puppy
Kristi Noem on a horse, Ron DeSantis holding a dog, and an angel puppy
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Every dog with Republican owners today’: The best tweet of 2024 emerges thanks to Kristi Noem shooting her puppy
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secret Service officials briefed members of the House Oversight Committee about the discovery of the substance in the lobby area of the West Wing and announced that their investigation had been concluded after finding no suspect.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Every dog with Republican owners today’: The best tweet of 2024 emerges thanks to Kristi Noem shooting her puppy
Kristi Noem on a horse, Ron DeSantis holding a dog, and an angel puppy
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Every dog with Republican owners today’: The best tweet of 2024 emerges thanks to Kristi Noem shooting her puppy
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secret Service officials briefed members of the House Oversight Committee about the discovery of the substance in the lobby area of the West Wing and announced that their investigation had been concluded after finding no suspect.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 29, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.