‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown

Some people cannot handle criticism, especially when said criticism pertains to their cooking expertise — or lack thereof. Granted, no one enjoys hearing complaints, but a certain restaurant owner took that way too personally.

According to a TikTok video posted by user @adamjuvs, it all started when he and a friend decided to try out a new restaurant. Looking back, perhaps the fact the place only had seven reviews online should have warned them that it wasn’t going to be a fantastic experience. Nevertheless, the two went in, determined to give it a shot. Unfortunately, though, bad cuisine would end up being the least of their problems.

After being served “unedible” food, being confronted by the 6′ 8″, 350lb, unhappy ex-convict who cooked it, and leaving without eating, the customer did what many would’ve done in such a situation: he gave the establishment a negative review. Hours later, he was lured into contacting a certain e-mail address to receive a gift card as compensation for the experience. Instead of a gift card, however, he got a reply saying “I’m not giving you sh*t” and a Google invite to a parking lot fight.

While no one would want to be in this TikToker’s shoes, it’s hard not to find humor in the thought of being formally invited to a beatdown. Especially when the fight in question is over something as common as a bad review. “This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard,” one commenter wrote, as another confessed to feeling impressed by the situation: “That was a genius trap to get your email.” Admittedly, it was.

By now, the person responsible for the post has made a couple of follow-up TikToks. In the first one, he shows viewers more of the emails he has supposedly been exchanging with the restaurant owner. In another update, though, he pokes fun at the situation by pretending to be held hostage by his opponent.

Good thing that this person can at least have some fun with such a wild situation. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. Parking lot altercations seem to occur more often than they should, with seriously dangerous results. As reported by CBS, a man was recently stabbed during a fight at an Avalon Mall parking lot, and as per WGXA News, a teenager lost his life under similar circumstances.

Regarding this TikToker’s situation, we don’t know if he even turned up to the fight, but he seems to be okay. As far as TikTok stories go, this isn’t even one of the wildest ones, but it should serve as a reminder to be careful out there. Oh, and next time you’re offered a gift card, maybe think twice before accepting it.

