Which Red Lobster locations are closing?

With Red Lobster having announced that they will be closing many of their locations and filing for bankruptcy, we compiled a comprehensive list of which stores, exactly, are closing.
As of this writing, nearly 100 of their restaurants are closed, with over 40 of them very likely closed permanently. Those locations have already auctioned off equipment. It’s worth noting that 547 locations are still open.
The others that are closed right now are with some uncertainty as to whether they will reopen in the future. Red Lobster immediately shut down those particular locations, listing them as temporarily closed, but have not auctioned off equipment and have not yet decided if they will reopen.
The locations in the list we compiled below are alphabetical by state.
If listed as “Closed” then the location is one to have already auctioned off equipment.
If listed as “At least temporarily closed” then the location is closed right now as per the locations guide on the Red Lobster website, though it is possible they may reopen.
Alabama
Closed: Auburn, Decatur
At least temporarily closed: Mobile
Arizona
At least temporarily closed: Oro Valley
California
Closed: Redding, Rohnert Park, Sacramento, San Diego, Torrance
At least temporarily closed: Fremont, Montclair
Colorado
Closed: Denver, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Wheat Ridge
Florida
Closed: Altamonte Springs, Gainesville, Hialeah, Largo
At least temporarily closed: Daytona Beach Shores, Jacksonville (3 locations: Commerce Center Dr, Baymeadows Rd, City Station Dr), Kissimmee, Largo, Orlando (3 locations: E. Colonial Dr, W. Colonial Dr, Golden Sky Lane), Sanford, Tampa (2 locations: East Busch Blvd, Palm Pointe Dr)
Georgia
Closed: Athens, Dublin, Roswell
Idaho
Closed: Lewiston
Illinois
Closed: Bloomingdale, Danville
Indiana
Closed: Elkhart, Indianapolis (N. Shadeland Ave)
Iowa
Closed: Council Bluffs, Waterloo
Kansas
At least temporarily closed: Kansas City, Olathe
Louisiana
At least temporarily closed: Bossier City
Maryland
Closed: Columbia, Gaithersburg, Laurel, Silver Spring
Michigan
Closed: Fort Gratiot
Mississippi
Closed: D’Iberville
At least temporarily closed: Jackson
Missouri
At least temporarily closed: Jefferson City
New Jersey
Closed: Ledgewood
At least temporarily closed: Bridgewater, East Brunswick, Lawrenceville
New York
Closed: Amherst, Kingston, Rochester
At least temporarily closed: Buffalo, Lakewood, Nanuet, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, Stony Brook, Williamsville
North Carolina
At least temporarily closed: Burlington, Cary, Durham, Rocky Mount
North Dakota
Closed: Grand Forks
Oklahoma
Closed: Lawton
At least temporarily closed: Oklahoma City, Stillwater
Pennsylvania
At least temporarily closed: Erie
South Carolina
Closed: Myrtle Beach
Tennessee
At least temporarily closed: Memphis
Texas
Closed: Lake Jackson, Longview, San Antonio
At least temporarily closed: Dallas (2 locations: E. Technology Blvd, Vantage Point Dr), Houston, Lufkin, Pasadena, Tyler
Virginia
Closed: Colonial Heights, Newport News, Williamsburg
Washington
Closed: Silverdale
Wisonsin
Closed: La Crosse, Wauwatosa
We intend to continuously update the list as more news is released by the company in regards to their bankruptcy and potential sale.