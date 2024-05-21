Which Red Lobster locations are closing?

With Red Lobster having announced that they will be closing many of their locations and filing for bankruptcy, we compiled a comprehensive list of which stores, exactly, are closing.

As of this writing, nearly 100 of their restaurants are closed, with over 40 of them very likely closed permanently. Those locations have already auctioned off equipment. It’s worth noting that 547 locations are still open.

The others that are closed right now are with some uncertainty as to whether they will reopen in the future. Red Lobster immediately shut down those particular locations, listing them as temporarily closed, but have not auctioned off equipment and have not yet decided if they will reopen.

The locations in the list we compiled below are alphabetical by state.

If listed as “Closed” then the location is one to have already auctioned off equipment.

If listed as “At least temporarily closed” then the location is closed right now as per the locations guide on the Red Lobster website, though it is possible they may reopen.

Alabama

Closed: Auburn, Decatur

At least temporarily closed: Mobile

Arizona

At least temporarily closed: Oro Valley

California

Closed: Redding, Rohnert Park, Sacramento, San Diego, Torrance

At least temporarily closed: Fremont, Montclair

Colorado

Closed: Denver, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Wheat Ridge

Florida

Closed: Altamonte Springs, Gainesville, Hialeah, Largo

At least temporarily closed: Daytona Beach Shores, Jacksonville (3 locations: Commerce Center Dr, Baymeadows Rd, City Station Dr), Kissimmee, Largo, Orlando (3 locations: E. Colonial Dr, W. Colonial Dr, Golden Sky Lane), Sanford, Tampa (2 locations: East Busch Blvd, Palm Pointe Dr)

Georgia

Closed: Athens, Dublin, Roswell

Idaho

Closed: Lewiston

Illinois

Closed: Bloomingdale, Danville

Indiana

Closed: Elkhart, Indianapolis (N. Shadeland Ave)

Iowa

Closed: Council Bluffs, Waterloo

Kansas

At least temporarily closed: Kansas City, Olathe

Louisiana

At least temporarily closed: Bossier City

Maryland

Closed: Columbia, Gaithersburg, Laurel, Silver Spring

Michigan

Closed: Fort Gratiot

Mississippi

Closed: D’Iberville

At least temporarily closed: Jackson

Missouri

At least temporarily closed: Jefferson City

New Jersey

Closed: Ledgewood

At least temporarily closed: Bridgewater, East Brunswick, Lawrenceville

New York

Closed: Amherst, Kingston, Rochester

At least temporarily closed: Buffalo, Lakewood, Nanuet, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, Stony Brook, Williamsville

North Carolina

At least temporarily closed: Burlington, Cary, Durham, Rocky Mount

North Dakota

Closed: Grand Forks

Oklahoma

Closed: Lawton

At least temporarily closed: Oklahoma City, Stillwater

Pennsylvania

At least temporarily closed: Erie

South Carolina

Closed: Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

At least temporarily closed: Memphis

Texas

Closed: Lake Jackson, Longview, San Antonio

At least temporarily closed: Dallas (2 locations: E. Technology Blvd, Vantage Point Dr), Houston, Lufkin, Pasadena, Tyler

Virginia

Closed: Colonial Heights, Newport News, Williamsburg

Washington

Closed: Silverdale

Wisonsin

Closed: La Crosse, Wauwatosa

We intend to continuously update the list as more news is released by the company in regards to their bankruptcy and potential sale.

