‘A sequel to ‘Battlefield Earth’: Ryan Reynolds spells out exactly what we can expect from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to know the right words to say in terms of marketing his next film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The third outing of Reynolds playing the “Merc with a Mouth” has him bringing Hugh Jackman out of retirement to play the iconic Wolverine one more time in Deadpool’s introduction into the MCU.

Reynolds fueled the hype for this July’s release with the perfect jokey disclaimer that only he could craft; you can almost hear his voice when you read it for yourself:

Ryan Reynolds releases a 'disclaimer' for #DeadpoolAndWolverine



“We’re very excited to be joining you July 26 … But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies… pic.twitter.com/YEfFLTkw9N — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 20, 2024

If you clicked on the link above, you’ll be able to see that the line between Ryan Reynolds, the actor, and the character of Deadpool is a wiggly one; the post reads as though both Reynolds and Deadpool are being quoted for it. To even mention Battlefield Earth — the infamous Scientology-flavored sci-fi movie starring a dreadlocked John Travolta — goes to show you Reynolds’ deep knowledge of cinema, and how much of a ride audiences will be in for, come July.

Reynolds has always known what audiences have wanted out of Deadpool, and he also knows the state of affairs of how many moviegoers are viewing Marvel these days. The MCU took a big hit over the last two years with lackluster theatrical movie releases and forgettable streaming shows that felt like another addition to the world of content instead of a memorable piece of compelling cinema.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Save the MCU?

Speaking of “cinema,” that word is how Reynolds ends his disclaimer by stating, “This is cinema.” A line that feels like a bit of trolling on the debate of Marvel movies versus cinematic storytelling. A rivalry in movie culture which dates back to 2019, when Martin Scorsese had a lot to say about superhero movies.

Regardless, Deadpool & Wolverine feels like a movie Marvel needs right now on their slate of releases. Disney’s a smart company; it’s heard the division that’s carved the Marvel fandom asunder and has decided now is the time for a reset of sorts. Now that Deadpool is under the company’s umbrella, it looks like Reynolds’ Regeneratin’ Degenerate will get to let loose through the whole wide MCU playground. July 26th can’t come soon enough.

