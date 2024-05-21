Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Photo via Marvel Studios
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has already broken a 2024 milestone as it gears up to single-handedly save the MCU

As two wise men once said... LFG!
Christian Bone
Published: May 21, 2024 11:07 am

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t even out yet, but it’s already making milestones. After a rocky 2023 for Marvel Studios, it’s really all resting on the long-awaited Ryan Reynolds threequel to restore the MCU to its former greatness. But can it do that? Thankfully, early indicators are saying… you betcha!

Tickets went on sale for the summer blockbuster on May 20, and it turns out it immediately brought home the goods. Fandango has announced that D&W broke its “best first-day ticket sales record for 2024.” As hints that the movie’s on track for a big haul at the box office this July go, that’s certainly one of the most encouraging.

To celebrate the early record-breaker, a new image from the film was debuted, with Wade Wilson looking suitably shocked by the good news (and Hugh Jackman’s Logan looking as IDGAF as ever).

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s new record sets it up for box office success — but how much success?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds fighting with swords and claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios

Of course, there is a big difference between first-day ticket pre-orders and wider ticket sales once the film comes out. Marvel movies always do well on the former, because MCU fans are among the most dedicated so they’ll always snap up their tickets as soon as possible. The big challenge then becomes winning over more casual cinema-goers later on, something that Marvel has become less reliable at with its recent productions — most noticeably, The Marvels.

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine has the benefit of having two of the most iconic superheroes, as played by two reliably popular actors, in its title, plus the advantage of a widely popular promotional campaign. It’s also the only MCU release hitting the big screen this calendar year, so any lingering fatigue that may have set in by The Marvels last November will hopefully have dissipated.

Can Deadpool 3 single-handedly save the franchise? Maybe that’s too grand to say, as it’ll really depend on 2025’s films — like The Fantastic Four and Captain America 4 — to keep up the momentum, but all the signs are certainly pointing to director Shawn Levy’s effort being a huge earner for Marvel Studios. Even more so than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with its $845 million haul? Or even Doctor Strange 2, which magicked up $955 million? Fingers — and claws — crossed!

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'