Deadpool & Wolverine is getting ever-closer, but there’s still one part of the movie we’re desperately waiting to see that remains frustratingly just out of our grasp. It might not mean the much-anticipated threequel’s death-knell, but it’s still got us worried.

At least answers as to what’s set to follow the one and only X-Men ’97 from the Marvel Animation banner have been forthcoming, hyping up a special final season of a long-running favorite. More on that in a moment…

Marvel Studios is still refusing to drop the Deadpool & Wolverine reveal we’re all waiting for

Rejoice, Wolverpool shippers! Today is your day. To mark tickets going on say for Deadpool & Wolverine, a new promo has been released which features a hilariously intimate scene between Ryan Reynolds’ Wade and Hugh Jackman’s Logan. That makes a fair amount of DP3 footage we’ve seen at this point, then, but one element of the movie is becoming conspicuous by its absence. Excuse me, but why have we not seen a single glimpse of Wolverine’s mask yet? The fact it’s a no-show in every trailer and teaser so far heavily suggests the fans are right to fear that it’s only going to appear for all of five seconds. As complaints go, sure, it’s minor, but come on, we’ve waiting 24 years to see Hugh in that thing!

The MCU animated series unlucky enough to follow X-Men ’97 has been confirmed

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just offered up easily its finest animated production so far with the first season of X-Men ’97, so good luck to whichever animated show is the next to come out. Well, actually we know, as producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that What If…? season 3 is the following one out the door. Winderbaum is calling the third season of the anthology series the “culmination of a trilogy” which is “very close” to completion as we speak. That’s great news, although it’s now unclear what this means for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda, both of which were originally scheduled to drop in 2024.

Avengers 5 and 6 might not be in as much trouble as fans fear

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

There seems to be a general view that Avengers 5 (formerly known as The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars have become a total shambles behind the scenes and pre-production on them is like that scene set inside Spongebob SquarePants’ brain. According to the latest update on them, though, Marvel is actually diligently working on the big Multiverse Saga two-part conclusion behind closed doors and both films are progressing well enough to make their respective released dates — May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027. To be honest, we’ve still got 2-3 years before they’re out of the woods, but it’s still encouraging that the films are apparently bouncing back after Jonathan Majors’ firing.

