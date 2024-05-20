Hugh Jackman showing his claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News
TV

Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ absence leaves us seriously worried as the end of another MCU trilogy is confirmed to be coming soon

Just give it to us, Marvel... pretty please?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 20, 2024 01:56 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is getting ever-closer, but there’s still one part of the movie we’re desperately waiting to see that remains frustratingly just out of our grasp. It might not mean the much-anticipated threequel’s death-knell, but it’s still got us worried.

Recommended Videos

At least answers as to what’s set to follow the one and only X-Men ’97 from the Marvel Animation banner have been forthcoming, hyping up a special final season of a long-running favorite. More on that in a moment…

Marvel Studios is still refusing to drop the Deadpool & Wolverine reveal we’re all waiting for

Rejoice, Wolverpool shippers! Today is your day. To mark tickets going on say for Deadpool & Wolverine, a new promo has been released which features a hilariously intimate scene between Ryan Reynolds’ Wade and Hugh Jackman’s Logan. That makes a fair amount of DP3 footage we’ve seen at this point, then, but one element of the movie is becoming conspicuous by its absence. Excuse me, but why have we not seen a single glimpse of Wolverine’s mask yet? The fact it’s a no-show in every trailer and teaser so far heavily suggests the fans are right to fear that it’s only going to appear for all of five seconds. As complaints go, sure, it’s minor, but come on, we’ve waiting 24 years to see Hugh in that thing!

The MCU animated series unlucky enough to follow X-Men ’97 has been confirmed

What If Marvel 1602
Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just offered up easily its finest animated production so far with the first season of X-Men ’97, so good luck to whichever animated show is the next to come out. Well, actually we know, as producer Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that What If…? season 3 is the following one out the door. Winderbaum is calling the third season of the anthology series the “culmination of a trilogy” which is “very close” to completion as we speak. That’s great news, although it’s now unclear what this means for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda, both of which were originally scheduled to drop in 2024.

Avengers 5 and 6 might not be in as much trouble as fans fear

Rocket and Smart Hulk ride on the back of a truck on their way to New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame
Screenshot via Marvel Studios

There seems to be a general view that Avengers 5 (formerly known as The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars have become a total shambles behind the scenes and pre-production on them is like that scene set inside Spongebob SquarePants’ brain. According to the latest update on them, though, Marvel is actually diligently working on the big Multiverse Saga two-part conclusion behind closed doors and both films are progressing well enough to make their respective released dates — May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027. To be honest, we’ve still got 2-3 years before they’re out of the woods, but it’s still encouraging that the films are apparently bouncing back after Jonathan Majors’ firing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
X-Men '97 Hellfire Gala cover crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Mother Askani X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘The rivals to lovers story we didn’t know we needed’: Marvel doesn’t want you to realize that Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are secretly a throuple
Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Social Media
Social Media
‘The rivals to lovers story we didn’t know we needed’: Marvel doesn’t want you to realize that Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are secretly a throuple
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus may have just teased the coming of a fan-favorite X-Men team, as Marvel’s mutant-mania continues
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Disney Plus may have just teased the coming of a fan-favorite X-Men team, as Marvel’s mutant-mania continues
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
A shocked Spider-Man and Deadpool superimposed over a poster for Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
X-Men '97 Hellfire Gala cover crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
How many episodes are in ‘X-Men ’97’?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Mother Askani X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘The rivals to lovers story we didn’t know we needed’: Marvel doesn’t want you to realize that Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are secretly a throuple
Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Social Media
Social Media
‘The rivals to lovers story we didn’t know we needed’: Marvel doesn’t want you to realize that Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are secretly a throuple
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus may have just teased the coming of a fan-favorite X-Men team, as Marvel’s mutant-mania continues
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Disney Plus may have just teased the coming of a fan-favorite X-Men team, as Marvel’s mutant-mania continues
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
A shocked Spider-Man and Deadpool superimposed over a poster for Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'