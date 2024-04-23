Marvel doesn’t want you to remember the time Deadpool and Wolverine had a secret lovechild

Deadpool and Wolverine go way back in Marvel comics. They’re enemies, sometimes friends, occasional allies, and even more rarely… lovers?

The latter may throw you for a loop — as it should — but, in a strange, uniquely Deadpool-esque way, it verges on truth. Not in the conventional sense of the word by any means, but despite their rocky history (and the straight as a steel beam Wolverine), two of Marvel’s most ravishing regenerators share a very surprising link.

Do Deadpool and Wolverine really share a child?

Image via Marvel Comics

A lot of weird material has decorated the pages of Marvel comics over the decades, but fans of Deadpool go into each issue expecting weird. Any fresh storyline that isn’t at least a little out of pocket feels like it belongs in another character’s arc, so its really no surprise that Deadpool and Wolverine’s murderous little love child was born of the tainted, twisted mind of ‘Pool himself.

I know, I’m a tease. I can’t help it, with all the thirsty Ryan Reynolds energy soaking every second of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. The number of unspeakable things this Merc would like to do with his mouth anytime Wolvie is around are far too racy to list here, so instead we’ll contemplate the strange almost-future that could have seen Marvel’s favorite frenemies produce a disastrously murderous child all their own.

Image via Marvel Comics

This future was never technically real, but at least half of any good Deadpool comic takes place in ol’ Wade’s head. That’s where his lupine lovechild debuted as well, back in 2020’s Deadpool: The End. The comic takes readers through a variety of dreamed-up potential ends for the unkillable mercenary, and nestled among them is Junior, the “deadliest killing machine ever to commit genocide on Planet Earth.”

In one of many imagined futures, DNA from Deadpool and Wolverine is mixed together by a “merciless pharmaceutical company,” which uses it to create the ultimate killing machine. Dubbed simply “Junior,” the capable kiddo is a force to be reckoned with. In the brief glimpse readers were given of him, not only was he an absolute Hulk of a man — how did Bruce get involved in this mess? — but he was also strong enough to put up a formidable fight against not one, but two of Marvel’s most capable killers.

Image via Marvel Comics

All three members of the Wolverpool (Deaderine?) family end up dead (or dying) by the end of the fight, but its aftermath tells the tale of a brutal battle. Little Junior, genocidal murderer that he was, was simply too dangerous for this (or any other) world, but the capabilities he inherited from his dads made him an insurmountable foe. After cancelling out their healing factors, he took Marvel’s Team Canada with him, ending the Poolverine bloodline for good.

He likely won’t ever make an appearance in the MCU — though a glimpse of the massive, pockmarked killer through a portal might just make me transcend my body — but Junior exists in the hearts and minds of Deadpool fans everywhere.

