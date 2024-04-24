Deadpool and Wolverine are about to light up the MCU. The two iconic characters have what can be summed up as a complicated bromance and the recently released trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine showed they’re not necessarily best buds.

Recommended Videos

Both characters were victims of the Weapon X program, making them intrinsically tied to each other, no matter what. However, their wildly different temperaments are what makes all of their team-ups so much fun. Whether they’re allies or rivals, they often end up at each other’s throats, and the Marvel universe is all the better for it.

Moreover, the fact that neither of them can be killed makes for some seriously brutal and exciting fights whenever they clash. But no matter what the upcoming live-action promises, the best of their encounters live in the pages of the Marvel Comics. Deadpool and Wolverine’s most brutal fights from the comics are simply top-tier, and feature blood, gore, profanity, and of course humor.

5. Wolverine (1994) #88

Image via Marvel Comics

Logan and Wade’s first meeting set the tone for the rest of their relationship, and this kicked off back in the 1994 Wolverine series. The two crossed paths when Deadpool was trying to get his ex-girlfriend back, and, in typical Deadpool fashion, decided that trashing her new boyfriend’s apartment was a good idea.

The boyfriend just so happened to be a friend of Logan’s, and so he and Wade ended up crossing paths. This encounter predictably ended in a lot of stabbing. Deadpool couldn’t help but mouth off at Wolverine, who rose to the taunts. However, at that time, Wolverine’s healing factor wasn’t at its best, which resulted in him getting stabbed in the back by Wade’s dual blades.

4. Deadpool (1999) #27

Image via Marvel Comics

Deadpool’s stories are always infused with humor, and in this arc, the Merc With a Mouth is seeking therapy after a particularly tough kill. He turns to Dr. Bong, of all people, for help, and the two decide that the best way to fix him up is for him to get into a fight. Deadpool immediately goes to Wolverine, who is still angry at him for impaling him back in the aforementioned Wolverine (1994).

He taunts Wolverine into a fight by punching Kitty Pryde, which leads to a battle filled with slashes and stabs. Their fight was long-winded and brutal, crashing through streets and rooftops, until Logan managed to get his lick back by stabbing Deadpool in the back with both his claws, lifting him over his head with a triumphant scream. Despite losing the fight, however, Wade left with his depression apparently cured.

3. Wolverine (2000) #154

Image via Marvel Comics

Deadpool and Wolverine have ended up locked in combat because someone paid Deadpool to take out Weapon X more than once. In one such story, Deadpool takes a job from a mysterious organization that wants to experiment on mutants. He tracks Wolverine down with a band of mercenaries and attacks him in a fight that is violent from the jump. Peppered with humorous jabs and fatal attacks, the battle is pretty evenly matched until Logan attempts to reason with Wade when he gets the upper hand, giving Deadpool the chance to strike. Pinning Logan down, he empties an entire clip of tranquilizer darts into Logan’s chest, knocking Weapon X out.

2. Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe (2012)

Image via Marvel Comics

In this thrilling saga, Deadpool gets brainwashed and goes on a killing spree, starting with the Fantastic Four, and going all the way to the Marvel executives. He initially thought he killed Wolverine when he destroyed the Avengers’ facility, but Logan survives, forcing Deadpool to take some more decisive actions. The two subsequently battle it out, until Deadpool reveals that his sword is made of carbonadium, a metal that nullifies Wolverine’s healing factor. Before striking the killing blow, Deadpool made Logan watch his two kids, X-23 and Daken, be tortured. After this, he not only impales Logan, but beheads him for good measure.

1. Wolverine: Origins #21-25 (2006)

Image via Marvel Comics

Hand down, the most gruesome battle that Deadpool and Wolverine have ever engaged in was their five-issue battle in Wolverine: Origins. Their fight started when Wade launched a bomb at Logan in a Chinese restaurant. Wade revealed that he was hired by an unknown person to kill Logan, and didn’t bother to ask any questions.

What resulted was a bloody and brutal battle that spanned five episodes, and saw the two pushing themselves to their limits. Deadpool famously pulled out all the tricks in his book, from staging a bomb disguised as a baby in a burning car, to launching Wolverine into oncoming traffic. Wolverine also gets some great hits in by slicing off all of Wade’s fingers and nearly decapitating him. It is later revealed that Logan himself was the one to hire Deadpool to kill him, in a bid to lure out his estranged son, Draken.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more