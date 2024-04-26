Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) smiling at each other in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives.
Photo via Netflix
Are the Dead Boy Detectives gay?

Edwin and Charles are as close as can be, but what does that say about their relationship?
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 06:31 am

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for season 1 of Dead Boy Detectives.

It’s a great time for Neil Gaiman fans to be alive. The sky is clear, The Sandman and Good Omens are both prospering, and the Dead Boy Detectives comics have finally gotten their much-awaited TV show adaptation. What’s not to love?

The Netflix retelling of Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland’s (Jayden Revri) ghostly adventures dropped on April 25 and was quickly embraced by critics and fans alike. Mixing supernatural horror with mystery solving, the show focuses on two dead teenage detectives, first introduced in issue 25 of Gaiman’s The Sandman comic. (In case you’re wondering: yes, this means that the two series crossover, to the delight of avid fans of both.)

While there’s a lot about the show to enjoy, there is no denying that the dynamic between its two main characters is the heart of the story. Repeatedly, Dead Boy Detectives drives home just how deep of a bond Edwin and Charles share, and it’s beautiful to see it play out on the screen. Naturally, though, this connection leads to questions.

Are Edwin and Charles gay in Dead Boy Detectives?

Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) in the Dead Boy Detective Agency office
Photo via Netflix

Edwin is a gay character in the Dead Boy Detectives comics, and the same can be said about his Netflix counterpart. In fact, Edwin’s struggle with his homosexuality is the story, as we learn about the impact that attending a Catholic private school had on him. Due to the school’s strict doctrine and the pressure put on its students to conform to it, Edwin was forced into the closet, reticent in being fully himself. Throughout season 1, though, the character comes to terms with and starts to embrace his sexuality, which culminates in his big confession of love to Charles in episode 7.

In “The Case of the Very Long Stairway,” Edwin admits he is in love with his best friend as they escape from hell, but doesn’t get the answer that some fans wished for. Charles cannot say that he returns Edwin’s feelings, but makes sure to let his companion know that he does love him, even if platonically. Edwin is the most important person in Charles’ life, and nothing can change that.

Does this mean that Charles is straight? Well, not necessarily. It’s clear that the character is interested in girls — as evidenced by his growing romance with Crystal — but that doesn’t answer the question of whether or not he is also attracted to boys. In the DC comics, Charles and Edwin never share a romantic relationship, but who’s to say that won’t happen in a future season of Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives? The sky is the limit.

Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.