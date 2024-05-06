‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3’ Release Window, Cast, and More

A teaser trailer for the upcoming animated sequel Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three recently hit the internet, and it’s got superhero fans talking.

The third and final movie in the epic trilogy, based on the DC Comics arc of the same name, will complete the story that saw the Anti-Monitor released into the DC Multiverse and destroying the different Earths that comprise it. The plot follows its heroic counterpart, the Monitor, as it attempts to recruit heroes from across the Multiverse to prevent its destruction.

The teaser shows Lex Luthor confirming he’s made a deal with the Anti-Monitor, suggesting Superman’s arch-nemesis could ultimately be responsible for the saga’s events.

The first two films, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, were released on January 9, 2024, and April 23, 2024, respectively, and fans won’t have to wait too long for the next installment.

When is Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three getting released?

While no precise release date has been confirmed, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three is expected to be released in summar 2024.

Given the timescale between the first two movies (around three-and-a-half months), an estimate of early-mid-August seems realistic to capitalize on the usual summer buzz.

Who’s in the movie’s voice cast?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three boasts a tremendous voice cast, with many actors reprising their roles from the previous two movies.

The cast includes Darren Criss (Superman and Earth-2 Superman), Kevin Conroy (Earth-12 Batman), Mark Hamill (Joker), Ato Essandoh (Mister Terrific and Anti-Monitor), Jonathan Adams (Monitor), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Brett Dalton (Batlash and Captain Atom), Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Meg Donnelly (Supergirl), Jamie Gray Hyder (Hawkgirl), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange and Sidewinter), Ashly Burch (Nightshade and Queen Mera), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern and Hayseed), and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel and Cheetah) — that’s an undeniably fine ensemble if ever there was one.

Significantly, Kevin Conroy’s role in the film will be a posthumous one, as he completed his voice work for it before his untimely death from intestinal cancer in 2022 at the age of just 66.

It will also mark Mark Hamill’s final performance as the Joker in the DC Animated Universe. He announced his retirement from the iconic role following the passing of his close friend Conroy.

If the final movie in this brilliant trilogy is as good as its two predecessors — both of which received excellent reviews from fans and critics alike — it should be superb, and we can’t wait to see it.

Ensure you watch for updates regarding a specific official release date, as that announcement won’t be too far away.

