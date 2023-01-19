Mark Hamill’s reason for retiring as the Joker hits Batman fans right in the feels

For Batman fans, Mark Hamill is as beloved for voicing the Joker as he is for playing Luke Skywalker. Since his debut in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill has made the role his own, going on to play the role across many animated projects and in Rocksteady’s awesome Arkham trilogy.

Now, he’s quietly putting the lethal hand buzzer back in the drawer, draining his squirty flower of acid, and hanging the purple suit in the closet. The tragic death of his longtime Batman co-star and friend Kevin Conroy, who was equally iconic as the gravelly-voiced Dark Knight, means this is the end for Hamill’s Joker, as he revealed to Empire:

“They would call and say, ‘They want you to do the Joker,’ and my only question was, ‘Is Kevin Batman?’ If they said yes, I would say, ‘I’m in.’ We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.”

Don’t mind us, we’ve just got something in our eye. Fans have reacted similarly, paying tribute to their longtime partnership:

Others posted a scene from the episode “The Man Who Killed Batman,” in which a depressed Joker believes Batman is dead and doesn’t see any point in continuing his schemes:

“There’s a certain rhythm to these things, without Batman, crime has no punchline..” pic.twitter.com/igJR9Ylfrk — Preston Stroope (@PStroope) January 19, 2023

Will there ever be a better Joker?

Mark Hamill no longer playing Joker after the unfortunate passing of Kevin Conroy. Completely understandable though. Thank you so much, @MarkHamill for being such an icon for my childhood and rest forever in peace, Kevin Conroy, the only true Batman I ever knew. — Miguel (@Gaptooth_PV) January 19, 2023

Forget Robin, Conroy’s Batman and Hamill’s Joker were the real dynamic duo:

Sucks, but I can understand why Mark Hamill would say "No more."



If you have a great friendship and working relationship with someone, as he did with Kevin Conroy, once they're gone, it's hard to go on without them.



To quote The Joker: "Without Batman, crime has no punchline." https://t.co/d64Ls7ooqz — The Kiwi Dragon is READY FOR CRASH TEAM RUMBLE (@TheKiwiDragon) January 19, 2023

We also respect this decision. It’s the end of an era:

I honestly respect Mark Hamill decision to step down as the Joker. Kevin Conroy is his Batman just like how Kevin is Batman to all of us. pic.twitter.com/WWo91UUkII — Redbird (@Redbird45752750) January 19, 2023

But let’s look back on the good times:

We were blessed to have Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker for as long as we did. What a ride. What a duo. pic.twitter.com/P39ffYyIyl — Vicky (@PurpleMidneight) January 19, 2023

Conroy’s final performance as Batman will take place in the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set in the Arkhamverse. This may be a very different kind of Batman, though, as the game sees you tasked with finishing off the corrupted heroes as they run amok. But if it comes time to finish off Conroy’s Batman in the game, we don’t know if we’ll be able to bring ourselves to do the deed.