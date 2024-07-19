‘I still play it weekly’: The Nintendo Switch just passed a benchmark that poises it to unseat a long-held throne

Move over NES; after over 7 years without a replacement, the Nintendo Switch just became the longest-lasting Nintendo home console of all time.

Recommended Videos

Nintendo first launched the Nintendo Switch on March 1, 2017, which means the console has been the current generation home Nintendo console for 2,696 days (or nearly seven and a half years) without Nintendo releasing a newer console to replace it. According to a report from VGC, The NES, or Nintendo Entertainment System, previously held the record with 2,686 days until the release of its successor, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

Rumors that Nintendo will be launching a new console to replace the Switch have been rampant but don’t expect the Switch 2, for lack of a better name, to come out too soon. President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, posted an announcement on X in May of 2024, stating that Nintendo will announce the Switch’s successor sometime during the current fiscal year. That means we’ll hear about the new console before March 31, 2025 (Japan’s fiscal year runs from April to March) but Furukawa’s statement doesn’t mean the Switch 2’s release is imminent; the Nintendo Switch was first announced in March 2015, two years before it was officially released worldwide.

The Switch is one of the best-selling game consoles and is quickly on its way to beating out the PlayStation 2 to become the top-selling console ever. Its success doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its detractors; gamers have long complained of the Switch’s outdated hardware compared to its competitors. Responses under a celebratory post from IGN on X are a good example of how some players feel about the Switch lasting this long.

Yeah, but it's shamefully now way past the breaking point.



I'm playing Shin Megami Tensei V and it looks terrible. Even their crack development team that made Tears of the Kingdom looked like they must-have jumped through hoops. They're anxious and they milked it way too far — InfiniteSkyline86 (@ISkyline86) July 13, 2024

While a few responses brought up complaints of poor graphics and bad experiences running newer games on the Switch, the majority of responses were positive and celebrated the console’s latest achievement.

Can’t believe it’s already been 7 years. I still play it weekly lol — Jus Chillin` (@KayVee_45) July 13, 2024

A few X users, like @KayVee_45, felt surprised at how long the Switch has been released. Given the Switch’s popularity and how often games are released on the console, it does feel like the Switch is still in its prime. Nintendo continues to announce upcoming releases for the Switch, like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

I am 110% behind longer lifespans for consoles. Shit is too expensive — Agent Drew (@Agent_Drew) July 13, 2024

X user @Agent_Drew expressed his support for longer lifespans for gaming consoles, citing concerns over the rising price of gaming. When companies release new consoles frequently, some consumers may feel pressured to spend money they don’t have to keep up with the latest generation of consoles.

Longer-lasting consoles can be a good way to help alleviate that pressure, provided the console is still performing well compared to its peers. The Nintendo Switch seems like it still has some good years ahead of it but time will tell how long it keeps its new title.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy