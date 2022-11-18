Performance issues in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ has fans wondering: Is it time for a Switch Pro?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is finally out in the wild for trainers around the world to enjoy. However, the hotly anticipated finally-open-world 9th generation of mainline Pokémon games isn’t being enjoyed so much as slogged through, no thanks to some alarming performance issues.

It’s pretty bad – there are disappearing assets, camera problems, not to mention the severe drops in frame rate whenever a Pokéball gets tossed. It’s gotten loyal Pokéfans and Nintendo lovers alike debating whether or not GameFreak’s latest collectathon is signaling that the time has come for a new and improved console.

There’s a camp making an argument that it’s not necessarily a fault with the hardware, rather, they’re pointing the finger at GameFreak for being unable to tackle the development of its Pokémon games with a modern approach.

Everyone is blaming Scarlet / Violet's low scores on the Switch's lack of power.



This is naive. The problems with Pokemon aren't isn't a lack of power.



We don't need a Switch Pro / Switch 2. We need the Pokemon franchise to be handled by a modern company who can innovate. pic.twitter.com/55it5BurH6 — Words | Persona 5 (@TNEQL) November 17, 2022

No Twitter, we do not need a Switch Pro just because the new Pokemon game doesn't run well pic.twitter.com/mDE9GifbBf — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) November 17, 2022

pokemon fans trending switch 2 and switch pro…..can yall just admit that gamefreak can't polish a game to save their lives — 🗣️riley! (@toastyhyun) November 17, 2022

There’s another subset of fans pinning the issues on the Nintendo Switch hardware itself as the catalyst for the game’s underperformance.

Beginning to suspect that Nintendo had a whole raft of games meant for a Switch Pro, but the ongoing chip shortage plus supply chain problems made it so that an actual upgrade is out of reach, thus we have several games lately that are clearly stretching the hardware to its limit https://t.co/XdDvdWmxL4 — Spiral Into Madness Rob (@SenorWoberto) November 17, 2022

begging for a Switch Pro to be released so all the switch games after Lets Go run at a consistent 30fps and don't look like ass — cafebeef (@0xCAFEBEEF) November 17, 2022

Nintendo has never traditionally relied upon keeping up with the Joneses in Microsoft and Sony in terms of console firepower. Rather, it’s always allowed for the often-superb gameplay of its titles to do the heavy lifting and pick up the slack.

It may be pertinent to point out that in terms of general console lifecycle, the Switch’s time may be coming. The console was released in 2017, a little over three years following the PS4 and the Xbox One. Sony and Microsoft’s next generation consoles have released in the interim, and if we’re about establishing and following a pattern, it’s been two years since their release.

Then again, titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild touted sprawling open worlds on the Switch and went off pretty much without a hitch, so there are signs pointing to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance problems being GameFreaks’ mea culpa.

The caveat here when comparing Breath of the Wild to the latest Pokémon game is that Scarlet and Violet need to deal with two separate game states and systems, being free-roam and battle, which may have presented its own unique game design challenges when tackling a borderless open world.

In any case, for the short term we’ll just need to wait and see whether or not GameFreak manages to come out with a patch that solves all the issues plaguing its latest title for the moment.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is out now for Nintendo Switch.