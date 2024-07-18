Where can I buy Xbox’s Deadpool cheeky controller?

If there’s one thing Deadpool prides himself on more than his killer wit, it’s his killer assets, and Microsoft is paying homage to the Merc with a Mouth’s buns of steel with a limited-edition Xbox controller.

If you want to get your hands on Deadpool’s famous tush (metaphorically speaking, of course), you’re going to need a whole lot of luck. Unfortunately, Deadpool’s cheeky controller isn’t available for purchase but is offered exclusively through a global sweepstakes held through Xbox’s official X account. You can view the official entry rules on Xbox’s website here, but to break it down in simple terms: Follow Xbox’s account on X and repost the official post announcing the sweepstakes (linked here for your convenience) anytime between now and 8pm PT on Aug. 11. According to the official notes, winners will be randomly selected and notified within 14 days after the contest ends. You must be over 18 years of age to enter.

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

In addition to the cheeky controller, entrants can also win other custom Xbox hardware, like a series X Xbox console inspired by Deadpool’s costume that comes complete with foam versions of Deadpool’s katanas, Bea and Arthur. The contest isn’t the only thing up Xbox’s sleeve either; starting July 22, the first 1,000 fans to buy Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft Store will be given a Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder from EXG Pro. As of writing, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed whether the controller or the other custom items will be for sale in the future.

The controller announcement comes just days before Deadpool & Wolverine finally hits theaters. After what seems like years of promotional material and teasers, the release of the highly-anticipated film is nigh, and you better believe we’re looking forward to it. Not much information about Deadpool’s first entry in the wider MCU has been revealed, even with the July 26th premiere date almost upon us. The secretive approach is certainly working when it comes to driving up hype for the film; fans have been wildly speculating on everything from the film’s plot to possible celebrity cameos. Regardless of whether Ryan Reynolds plays every Deadpool variant himself, it’s safe to say we’ll be seated to watch him and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on screen.

Fans can view the New York City red carpet premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Xbox’s Twitch account on July 22 where Xbox promises they’ll have the opportunity to win even more fabulous prizes. For those of us unable to attend the premiere, Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters everywhere on July 26.

