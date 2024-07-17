Is Blake Lively Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’

We’ve already witnessed an array of fan theories in the lead up to the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, from the supposed involvement of King Charles to a potential connection to the Avengers.

It’s only natural for fans to speculate about one of the year’s most anticipated films, but one theory that’s captured the most attention is an apparent cameo from Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool.

So do we know for sure whether it’ll be Lively who dons the Lady Deadpool suit?

Is Blake Lively Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3?

It has not yet been confirmed whether Blake Lively will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool, but that hasn’t stopped people from fan-casting her. After a faceless woman donning a Deadpool suit appeared in a recent trailer and TV spot, it was widely speculated that Lively, the real-life wife of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, would be taking on the role.

While it’s purely speculative at this point, the blonde-haired woman who appears in the trailer could certainly resemble Lively (at least from the face down). Throw in the fact that Reynolds and Lively’s offscreen connection plays into Deadpool’s affinity meta moments and you’ve got a pretty convincing argument that the Gossip Girl star will make a cameo.

taylor swift as deadpool is my sexuality pic.twitter.com/RCaitd0aHx — ً (@almostfuckingdo) August 16, 2020

However, fans have also theorized that it might be Taylor Swift in the Lady Deadpool suit, so perhaps we shouldn’t give too much weight to fans’ dream castings. In any case, we’ll just have to wait until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theatres on July 25 to know for sure whether Lively is the woman behind the mask.

