Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Photo via Marvel Studios
Marvel
Movies
Wait, did Ryan Reynolds just let slip that Hugh Jackman will stick around as the MCU’s Wolverine?

Did RyRy just answer all our prayers?
Christian Bone
Published: Jul 10, 2024 10:51 am

Have you noticed something about the Deadpool & Wolverine marketing? Even though, when Hugh Jackman blew our minds back in 2022 upon announcing he was returning to his most beloved role, we all assumed this would be a one-off comeback the threequel has never promoted itself as Logan’s last ride.

Sure, that was the whole marketing thrust of 2017’s Logan, and that turned out to be a massive fib, but we know that audiences show up for a finale — see Avengers: Endgame — so you’d think Marvel would lean into that angle. Except, of course, unless this isn’t Jackman’s last ride as Wolverine and the studio has already contracted him to make further appearances in the MCU. And what if Ryan Reynolds just admitted this was the case?

Co-stars/brothers/prank-masters Reynolds and Jackman are currently on a world tour to promote Deadpool 3, which recently took them to Berlin. During a fan event in the German capital, Reynolds heaped praise upon his old pal, declaring “There’s only been one Wolverine, the reason is no one can do it except him.”

Just one friend praising his pal? Maybe, but this would be a curious thing to say if Marvel was actively looking into finding a new Wolverine, as we had previously expected. Kevin Feige even just confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine marks the true launch of the X-Men and mutantkind into the MCU. We assumed this meant a rebooted and freshly cast team was on its way. And perhaps that will be true of everyone else, but by the sounds of it Jackman will remain the one and only Wolverine for a long while yet.

This adds up with persistent rumors that Jackman could return for a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Clearly, the guy is loving this unexpected second wave of Wolverine, as he’s even declared that Deadpool 3 “exceeded anything else” he’s ever done as this character — yes, including Logan. Given that, it would surely be all too easy for Reynolds, Feige, and co. to coax him into sticking around for a few more movies.

In other words — back off, Taron Egerton, he’s not done yet!

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
