Hugh Jackman’s next MCU movie after ‘Deadpool 3’ might already be in the bag, so long as Marvel meets his 2 conditions

Imagine going back in time and telling your younger self that 2017’s Logan won’t be Hugh Jackman‘s last Wolverine appearance, and he’ll eventually reunite with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3… and it’s set in the MCU!

And then imagine that an even older version of you travels back in time to the present to tell you that Jackman’s last Wolverine appearance isn’t actually Deadpool 3 and he’s set to make one more MCU movie after this one. Yes, the version of you in the Cable cosplay might not be lying as the latest word the street claims that the Australian icon is indeed eager to return after this summer’s X-Men-themed blockbuster, and you can probably guess what film it could happen in. Although the supposed instructions Jackman has given Marvel about this project may just surprise you.

Hugh Jackman has allegedly put in a very specific request for an Avengers: Secret Wars cameo

As per scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Jackman has allegedly told Marvel Studios that he is ready to portray Wolverine again in Avengers: Secret Wars, the grand finale to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga that’s scheduled for May 2027, but he has two specific conditions that would have to be met for him to sign along the dotted line. Now, this is just a rumor for now, but these two conditions are so thrilling that many will be praying there’s some truth to this scuttlebutt.

Apparently, Jackman will only do a Secret Wars cameo if he gets to team up with two fellow Marvel legends that he’s never shared the screen with to date. They are Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Luckily for Hugh, the first one could be very easily arranged. Like Jackman, Maguire has long been rumored for a Secret Wars role, and given his own comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home it certainly feels highly plausible. Unfortunately, Downey seems to have split from franchise films for now, with his Oppenheimer awards success making a superhero cinema comeback seem unlikely.

If you don’t believe that Jackman’s enough of a Marvel nerd to care about working with Spider-Man and Iron Man, then you may not have been paying enough attention: the guy’s been talking about how much he would love his Logan to meet the Avengers since 2014. Plus, a Wolverine cameo in 2002’s Spider-Man was planned, and apparently only cancelled because his costume was unavailable on the day. Again, this is all unconfirmed right now, but Jackman’s eagerness to return and fanboy conditions do seem very him. And, I’m just saying, don’t forget that Secret Wars Easter egg in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.