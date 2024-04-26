A Captain Marvel cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ could lead to the MCU’s most mind-blowing power couple yet

Deadpool & Wolverine may be the only two heroes with their names in the title, but the upcoming third movie outing for the Merc with the Mouth is expected to be a-flush with fan-favorites from both the X-Men and the MCU making mind-blowing cameos.

The trailers so far have already given away that a litany of Fox legacy stars will put in an appearance, which has left fans thinking “Well, if they’re showing us these guys then who have they still got up their sleeves?” Some Avengers cameos wouldn’t go amiss, for one, and the door is certainly opening for a Captain Marvel role, seeing how The Marvels ended with an X-Men tie-in.

Given how tough and no-nonsense Carol Danvers tends to be, you’d expect her not to be a huge fan of a walking gag machine like Wade Wilson. Yet the duo’s unlikely comic book history tells us that sparks might just fly across the multiverse if Brie Larson actually did pop up in Deadpool 3…

Wade Wilson and Carol Danvers’ comic book romance, explained

Image via Marvel Comics

While Wade and Carol have never had a full-on relationship storyline in the source material, there have been two very notable times when they were romantically connected. Basically, it’s all or nothing with these two.

In 2008’s Deadpool #17, Deadpool and Carol Danvers — back when she was still going by Ms. Marvel — go on a bender together in Vegas… and almost get married! In fact, they would’ve gone through with it too, if it wasn’t for Captain America crashing the ceremony to reveal that Carol’s uncharacteristic behavior was due to her being under the influence of a mind-controlling alien.

While that inebriated, alien-influenced tryst didn’t go anywhere, things turned out differently in 2020’s Deadpool: The End. In this special comic which imagined various future timelines for DP, one of Wade’s dreams predicting his future sees Wade having settled down, got his life together, and become a member of the Avengers. And it’s all thanks to his superhero girlfriend who is initially kept in shadow. In the comics’ final page, we see that it’s none other than Captain Marvel herself. Somehow this isn’t the least likely future depicted in this comic, with that honor going to the one where Deadpool and Wolverine have a son together.

Obviously, Movie Wade is very much committed to Vanessa and fans still want Carol to get with Valkyrie at some point, but maybe we should expect a brief flirtation, at the very least, should Captain Marvel and Deadpool ever cross paths, either in D&W or Avengers: Secret Wars.

