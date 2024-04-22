Every X-Men and MCU cameo the new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer just spoiled

Admit it: you haven’t been this excited for an MCU movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home, right? Deadpool & Wolverine just keeps on delivering the goods as its expertly crafted marketing machine rolls on, with its second trailer packing more of a punch than Hugh Jackman’s Logan himself.

Brilliantly, though, much of the plot still remains a mystery, even if now we know that Jackman is back as an alternate Wolverine variant who let down his entire universe. If this sounds like an excuse to wheel out some legacy X-Men stars for gratuitous cameos, then call yourself Professor X, because you must be psychic. The second trailer confirms a bunch of returning faces we didn’t know to expect until now. First up…

Giant-Man’s head

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Yes, the literal biggest cameo in the trailer regards the deceased Giant-Man head that Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her cronies are apparently using as a hideout. It’s giving us Knowhere from Guardians of the Galaxy, but with more deceased Paul Rudd flavor. P.S. What is with the MCU and its obsession with beheading Ant-Man? (See also the zombie episode of What If…?).

Lady Deathstrike

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

If you pull your attention away from the desiccated remains of Scott Lang, you might notice some familiar figures hanging out in front of Club Giant-Man. For starters, the lady in the ponytail and in desperate need of a manicure looks to be Lady Deathstrike, seemingly confirming that Kelly Hu will be reprising her fan-favorite villain role from X-Men 2.

Azazel

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

Even easier to spot is the red-skinned fella on the other side of the frame from Deathstrike. This is Azazel, as played by Jason Flemying as part of Kevin Bacon’s Hellfire Club in X-Men: First Class. Azazel’s inclusion is actually unique, as he is currently the only cast member from the prequel films to be known to appear in DP3.

Toad

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

What happens to a Toad when it cameos in a Deadpool & Wolverine trailer? The same thing that happens to everything else. That’s right, although he’s harder to spot than Deathstrike and Azazel, the wall-climbing member of Magneto’s Brotherhood can be glimpsed to the left of Kelly Hu’s character — note his distinctive hunched stance. This is the Ray Park version from 2000’s X-Men, not the younger take from X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Alioth

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine doubles down on its Loki tie-ins in its second trailer with the presence of Alioth, the big smoke monster that dwells in the Void and killed James’ parents in James and the Giant Peach . This confirms yet against that the Mad Max-style wasteland in which much of the action appears to take place is indeed the Void.

Red Skull…’s car

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Speaking of which, a familiar vehicle is shown being driven by the bad guys during the trailer — it’s Red Skull’s HYDRA-Mobile from Captain America: The First Avenger. Who knows, maybe ol’ crimson face himself could cameo, but it’s likely Johann Schmidt’s car is simply there as part of the endless detritus from the Marvel multiverse hanging around the Void.

At least one Master of the Mystic Arts

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Here’s one of the more exciting mysteries presented by the trailer. At the promo’s climax, Wolvie and DP leap through what is unmistakably a sling ring portal. Yes, this is the MCU’s go-to visual effect for crossing universes at this point, but this does suggest a Master of the Mystic Arts could show up. Dare we hope for a Benedict Cumberbatch return as Doctor Strange? Honestly, though, it might be even more fun if it was Benedict Wong. Petition to change the title to Deadpool & Wolverine & Wongers.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into cinemas on July 26.

