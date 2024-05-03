Kevin Feige usually isn’t one to blab too much about his own movies — in fact, he’s usually more tight-lipped than Nick Fury — but he’s being uncharacteristically chatty about his concerns and worries for Deadpool & Wolverine. Which either means that the Marvel Studios prez is so sure he’s got a winner on his hands it doesn’t matter what he says or he’s publicly washing his hands of the film already.

But first, is Marvel’s original Guardian Devil making a shocking transfer from the Distinguished Competition?

Ben Affleck reportedly in talks to return to the Marvel multiverse, but as Daredevil or someone new?

Image via 20th Century Fox

His ex-wife Jennifer Garner — who he met on set of 2003’s Daredevil — may be back in Deadpool 3, but so far there’s been no real indication that Ben Affleck could make a multiversal cameo in the same film. That said, new rumors are claiming that he’s in talks with Marvel Studios for some top-secret upcoming project. The expectation would be that he’s back as Matt Murdock, perhaps for some Secret Wars crossover, but additional info purports that it’s definitely not a DD-related project.

Whatever the truth, the hearts of DC fans everywhere might be breaking that he’s returning to Marvel, dooming his final Batman appearance to come in the tasteless IP soup that was The Flash (I said what I said).

Kevin Feige admits he tried to destroy ‘Deadpool 3’ but he mercifully didn’t succeed

Image via Marvel Studios

Is Kevin Feige OK? Can Iman Vellani or somebody send him a quick check-in text? I’m only asking because he’s being shockingly open about how he almost derailed Deadpool & Wolverine before it could begin. In an eye-opening interview with Empire, Feige admitted that he turned down Ryan Reynolds’ first pitch for the threequel. “I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits,” he explained. Does that mean that DP3 won’t just be playing the hits or that he ultimately came around to the idea? Honestly, by the look of the trailers, it might be the latter.

As if that wasn’t enough, Feige also admitted that he originally told Hugh Jackman to turn down the movie. Kevin, do you actually want your franchise to succeed? Has the Multiverse Saga just been one long Springtime for Hitler act of self-sabotage? Come to think of it, that would make a lot of sense.

Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit is unveiled, and now disappointment reigns

Images via Marvel Studios

We hoped it wasn’t true, but the leaked concept art and set photos weren’t lying. A new promo image for Captain America: Brave New World confirms that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will be getting a brand, although not so brave, new suit in his upcoming cinematic return. The problem is Marvel fans loved his old one just fine and are miffed that it’s been mothballed after about five minutes of screentime in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Especially as it’s a bare-faced attempt to recapture the look of Steve Rogers’ Captain America 2 costume. Let Sam be his own hero, Marvel! We all know how much Mackie likes being left alone, after all…

