Why is Anthony Mackie getting called ‘the rudest human being alive?’

Is there a more intense acting job than being a Marvel superhero? There are so many passionate fans of the MCU out there, and people take these larger-than-life characters into their hearts to such an extent, that the Avengers actors are among the most popular stars working in Hollywood today.

That’s why one fan’s interaction with none other than current Captain America, Anthony Mackie, is causing more divisive discussion online than, well, when he became Captain America in the first place. At the nexus of the discourse is a TikTok from user Laci Kole in which she accuses The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alum of being “the rudest human being alive.”

According to Kole, she was bowled over when she pulled into a gas station and saw Mackie arriving in his truck (which had the windows rolled down). Planning to go over and mention how much she “appreciate[s] his work,” Kole says she approached the star in a “respectful” manner and managed to get out the words “Hey, I’m so sorry to bother you…” before Mackie shut down the interaction instantly. Kole shares that Mackie simply held out his hand, shook his head, and said “no.”

A furious Kole goes on to say that celebrities who snub their fans in this way make them feel like “roaches and rats” who aren’t worthy of sharing the same space. “I’m pumping the same gas you pumping right now, and you can’t even look at me?” she said, before stressing that she would’ve accepted Mackie explaining that he doesn’t want to be bothered right now and that it was the way he handled the situation that hurt and angered her so much. “Anthony Mackie, the rudest celebrity,” Kole concludes.

A handful of others who have encountered Mackie out in the real world have likewise come forward to claim that he is the “rudest person/celebrity” they’ve ever met, although most declined to go into details.

Can also confirm. Anthony Mackie is the rudest the person/celebrity ever. https://t.co/3d6Ad5jBeX — AJ Custard, 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@mrajcustard) March 26, 2024

I see there’s discourse re: Anthony Mackie being the rudest person/local celebrity ever. Can confirm. A vv rude man. — alittlebitalexis (@_BeNiceOrLeave) March 26, 2024

As you would imagine, the viral TikTok inspired a whole heap of memes too, from those who don’t want to pick a side and just want to watch social media burn.

-sorry to bother you Anthony Mackie but can I get a —



Anthony Mackie: pic.twitter.com/qIUiPnYw7N — Camille Denise ⚖️ (@_Ellimac__) March 26, 2024

Ole girl: hi I…..



Anthony Mackie: pic.twitter.com/FpzYUXvYh2 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 26, 2024

Many others, though, planted their flag firmly in Camp Mackie, arguing that the 45-year-old dad of four is “not obligated” to talk to any fans that approach him in his own day-to-day life.

Every Anthony Mackie story I hear I’m on his side. He’s not obligated to talk to y’all pic.twitter.com/maj2IBXc6y — Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) March 26, 2024

Others argued that Mackie’s dislike of being approached by fans is “public knowledge” and so anyone that tries it is asking for trouble.

One thing y'all gotta learn about Anthony Mackie; leave that man alone 😭😭😭 it's public knowledge he does NAWT like to be bothered in public & you crying cause he said no lmao pic.twitter.com/oCpVV6iu4R — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 26, 2024

Of course, hardcore Marvel fans may consider it “well documented” that Mackie doesn’t like “random people in his personal space,” but it’s worth remembering that not everyone has an in-depth knowledge of MCU actors’ personalities.

It’s been well documented that Anthony Mackie does not like random people in his personal space. If you don’t know that by now, then you deserve what ever happens when you try to approach him. pic.twitter.com/WsFFNjop2H — kowboy kary (@itsKARY_) March 26, 2024

If you’re wondering to what extent Mackie’s “don’t approach me” rule is known, though, apparently it even applies to old colleagues and acquaintances from his film productions.

Anthony Mackie was in my movie. I talked to him all the time on set and during press. He and my mom talked all the time too. He loved him some her.



And even we won't approach him in public 😂 https://t.co/jfPsPMdJX6 — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) March 26, 2024

This is far from the first time Mackie’s caused a stir online for denying a fan his personal time. In October 2023, a woman came up to the actor at a public event and asked if he would take a photo with her grandson, to which he — somewhat politely but very firmly told her — “absolutely not.” Just as in this case, the internet was full of those with opposing opinions on this interaction. Is Mackie in the right for protecting his own personal time and space or should he accept that a big part of being a Marvel superhero is dealing with an adoring public?

Anthony Mackie’s zero-tolerance policy for dealing with fan interactions is definitely controversial, but it does make you wonder if he’s the one in the wrong or if the rest of society is. It’s no secret that the parasocial relationships we have with celebrities, which can lead to people feeling a sense of ownership and entitlement over famous and public figures, can be unhealthy and losing their anonymity and ability to lead a normal life is a big concern of any actor considering starring in a blockbuster franchise.

And yet, on a simple, interpersonal level, it’s easy to understand why Lacy Kole felt emotional and humiliated after Mackie treated her as he did. It’s certainly hard to imagine his on-screen alter ego, Sam Wilson, doing the same thing. But then maybe the fact that superheroes aren’t real, and we shouldn’t project an actor’s character onto them, is the whole point we should take away from this.

Anthony Mackie is set to star in Captain America: Brave New World, releasing Feb. 14, 2025.