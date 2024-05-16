Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?

Undecided 2024 presidential voters are in luck: Cardi B has weighed in on who she’ll vote for in a May 16 Rolling Stone interview. So if you’ve waited to hear her endorsement, now’s your chance.

Cardi is outspoken about politics and has interviewed President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in the past, so you might expect she’d endorse the incumbent president as he seeks reelection. But according to her Rolling Stone chat, Biden’s first term hasn’t gone like she’d hoped. So does that mean Cardi is voting for Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee?

Cardi will sit this one out

.@iamcardib tells Rolling Stone she won't be voting in this year's election.



"I don’t fuck with both of y’all…" Cardi B says of Trump and Biden.



Interview: https://t.co/AEqcsHcnh3 pic.twitter.com/X40w9uWUZt — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 16, 2024 via Rolling Stone/X

When asked who she’ll vote for in 2024, Cardi B said, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all…,” making it pretty clear she’ll vote for neither one. Cardi was once a Biden supporter, so what went wrong? She mentioned the continued high cost of living and wage disparity. “I feel like people got betrayed,” Cardi said. She also took issue with U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel amid that country’s controversial war against Hamas in Gaza. Cardi added,

[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s**t for a very long time. There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.” via Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is not alone in her dissatisfaction with both candidates. According to Pew Research, about one in four Americans feel the same way.

Politics aside, did Cardi reveal when we might finally have the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy? Before the Rolling Stone interview, Cardi mentioned in a since-deleted X comment that there would be no new album this year, Rap-Up reported. Cardi’s publicist backtracked though and told Rolling Stone to expect CB2 sometime this year.

