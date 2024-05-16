Tony McFarr and Chris Pratt
Screenshots via Chris Pratt/Tony McFarr/Instagram
Category:
News
Celebrities
Movies

Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47

McFarr and Pratt had a close working relationship.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 16, 2024 03:31 pm

Longtime Chris Pratt stuntman Tony McFarr died at his home near Orlando, Florida on Monday, May 13, 2024, according to McFarr’s mother, Donna. He was 47.

Recommended Videos

McFarr’s cause of death has not yet been determined, according to TMZ, but Donna described it as shocking and unexpected. McFarr was otherwise active and healthy, his mother said. The Orange County Medical Examiner will release a toxicology report when testing is complete. It’s unclear if McFarr’s body will be autopsied.

When did Tony McFarr first double for Pratt?

via Chris Pratt/Instagram

Bearing a striking resemblance to Chris Pratt, McFarr became Pratt’s stuntman on Jurassic World in 2015. He went on to double for Pratt in Passengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Pratt and McFarr grew close over the years, and in 2016, Pratt mentioned McFarr in an Instagram post. “Love you buddy! Happy wrap!” Pratt’s message said.

Beyond working with Pratt, he did stunts on TV in Bones and The Walking Dead and movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and Captain America: Civil War. McFarr was seriously injured in a fall while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, TMZ reported.

What else did Tony McFarr do?

Tony McFarr/Instagram

Later in life, McFarr opened Reel Bowls, a movie-themed poke and salad restaurant in Orlando, Florida. He shared “Reel Bowls is finally open for business!” on Instagram just a few months before he died. Otherwise, McFarr opened three restaurants in his lifetime, among them a place called The Fit Kitchen.

McFarr will reportedly be buried near his grandmother in Pennsylvania. He is survived by his mother, father, sister, and daughter. To date, Chris Pratt has not commented on the passing of his friend and colleague.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: Is real-life Martha Fiona Harvey really suing Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Fiona Harvey and lawyer Chris Daw on Piers Morgan Uncensored and Richard Gadd on Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer'.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: Is real-life Martha Fiona Harvey really suing Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’ drama intensifies as Netflix makes its stance on the Fiona Harvey lawsuit clear
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Baby Reindeer’ drama intensifies as Netflix makes its stance on the Fiona Harvey lawsuit clear
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Trans Day of Visibility
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 16, 2024
Read Article Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on Good Morning America
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: Is real-life Martha Fiona Harvey really suing Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Fiona Harvey and lawyer Chris Daw on Piers Morgan Uncensored and Richard Gadd on Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer'.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’: Is real-life Martha Fiona Harvey really suing Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’ drama intensifies as Netflix makes its stance on the Fiona Harvey lawsuit clear
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Baby Reindeer’ drama intensifies as Netflix makes its stance on the Fiona Harvey lawsuit clear
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Trans Day of Visibility
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘THE WEAKEST, MOST INCOMPETENT, AND MOST DISHONEST PRESIDENT’: When are Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 16, 2024
Read Article Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on Good Morning America
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Stray Kids world tour 2024 dates, tickets, and more
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 16, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.