Longtime Chris Pratt stuntman Tony McFarr died at his home near Orlando, Florida on Monday, May 13, 2024, according to McFarr’s mother, Donna. He was 47.

McFarr’s cause of death has not yet been determined, according to TMZ, but Donna described it as shocking and unexpected. McFarr was otherwise active and healthy, his mother said. The Orange County Medical Examiner will release a toxicology report when testing is complete. It’s unclear if McFarr’s body will be autopsied.

When did Tony McFarr first double for Pratt?

Bearing a striking resemblance to Chris Pratt, McFarr became Pratt’s stuntman on Jurassic World in 2015. He went on to double for Pratt in Passengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Pratt and McFarr grew close over the years, and in 2016, Pratt mentioned McFarr in an Instagram post. “Love you buddy! Happy wrap!” Pratt’s message said.

Beyond working with Pratt, he did stunts on TV in Bones and The Walking Dead and movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and Captain America: Civil War. McFarr was seriously injured in a fall while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, TMZ reported.

What else did Tony McFarr do?

Later in life, McFarr opened Reel Bowls, a movie-themed poke and salad restaurant in Orlando, Florida. He shared “Reel Bowls is finally open for business!” on Instagram just a few months before he died. Otherwise, McFarr opened three restaurants in his lifetime, among them a place called The Fit Kitchen.

McFarr will reportedly be buried near his grandmother in Pennsylvania. He is survived by his mother, father, sister, and daughter. To date, Chris Pratt has not commented on the passing of his friend and colleague.

