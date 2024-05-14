Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained

Just like the dinosaurs themselves, the Jurassic World franchise is proving deceptively difficult to kill off. Although we thought 2022’s Dominion was the poorly reviewed asteroid that would destroy this cinematic universe, it’s coming right back atcha with a new movie, this time starring Scarlett Johansson in place of Chris Pratt.

This, of course, marks the second time Pratt and ScarJo have shared a franchise, having come up through the MCU together as Black Widow and Star-Lord, respectively. The duo even both appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (although they didn’t share any scenes). All this is to say that Johansson is a massively accomplished actress when it comes to working on effects-heavy blockbusters, so she doesn’t really require Pratt to give her tips on how to, you know, do her job.

Still, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum has felt the need to offer her some advice on how to deal with invisible dinosaurs all the same.

Chris Pratt’s advice to ScarJo for her upcoming Jurassic World movie

via Universal

While chatting with Collider to promote The Garfield Movie, his next attempt to invade every franchise one movie at a time, Pratt was asked if he had any pearls of wisdom to pass along to Marvel co-star Scarlett regarding her upcoming turn in Jurassic World 4 (or Jurassic Park 7, depending on your preference).

“I would say, understand that it’s pretty embarrassing to act opposite things that aren’t there, and have fun, enjoy it and let me know if you have any questions,” the actor responded.

While his intentions were obviously pure-hearted, it’s kind of ironic that Pratt is warning ScarJo that acting “opposite things that aren’t there” is “pretty embarrassing” given that she’s been playing that game longer than him. With apologies for spoiling the movie magic for anybody who didn’t realize this, but Johansson wasn’t really fighting aliens on the streets of New York in 2012’s The Avengers — which came out two years before Pratt’s first Guardians outing.

Personally, if I were Pratt, I’d have advised ScarJo not to let the director make the whole conclusion to your “dinosaurs attack!” trilogy all about boring locusts instead. And also to give your character some discernible personal growth. And to edit the movie properly so it doesn’t look like Laura Dern is talking to herself. No, I’ll never get over how bad Dominion was, thank you for asking.

Jurassic World 4, which has yet to even start shooting, is scheduled to hit theaters at the alarmingly impending release date of July 2, 2025.

