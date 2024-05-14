Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City/Scarlett Johansson attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC/Dinosaur in Jurassic World
Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/ Paul Morigi/Getty Images/Universal
Category:
Celebrities
Movies

Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained

Chris, honey, she's been in more Marvel movies than you.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 14, 2024 01:22 pm

Just like the dinosaurs themselves, the Jurassic World franchise is proving deceptively difficult to kill off. Although we thought 2022’s Dominion was the poorly reviewed asteroid that would destroy this cinematic universe, it’s coming right back atcha with a new movie, this time starring Scarlett Johansson in place of Chris Pratt.

Recommended Videos

This, of course, marks the second time Pratt and ScarJo have shared a franchise, having come up through the MCU together as Black Widow and Star-Lord, respectively. The duo even both appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (although they didn’t share any scenes). All this is to say that Johansson is a massively accomplished actress when it comes to working on effects-heavy blockbusters, so she doesn’t really require Pratt to give her tips on how to, you know, do her job.

Still, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum has felt the need to offer her some advice on how to deal with invisible dinosaurs all the same.

Chris Pratt’s advice to ScarJo for her upcoming Jurassic World movie

jurassic world dominion
via Universal

While chatting with Collider to promote The Garfield Movie, his next attempt to invade every franchise one movie at a time, Pratt was asked if he had any pearls of wisdom to pass along to Marvel co-star Scarlett regarding her upcoming turn in Jurassic World 4 (or Jurassic Park 7, depending on your preference).

“I would say, understand that it’s pretty embarrassing to act opposite things that aren’t there, and have fun, enjoy it and let me know if you have any questions,” the actor responded.

While his intentions were obviously pure-hearted, it’s kind of ironic that Pratt is warning ScarJo that acting “opposite things that aren’t there” is “pretty embarrassing” given that she’s been playing that game longer than him. With apologies for spoiling the movie magic for anybody who didn’t realize this, but Johansson wasn’t really fighting aliens on the streets of New York in 2012’s The Avengers — which came out two years before Pratt’s first Guardians outing.

Personally, if I were Pratt, I’d have advised ScarJo not to let the director make the whole conclusion to your “dinosaurs attack!” trilogy all about boring locusts instead. And also to give your character some discernible personal growth. And to edit the movie properly so it doesn’t look like Laura Dern is talking to herself. No, I’ll never get over how bad Dominion was, thank you for asking.

Jurassic World 4, which has yet to even start shooting, is scheduled to hit theaters at the alarmingly impending release date of July 2, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill for President? Our favorite Jedi looks damn good at the podium
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Mark Hamill for President? Our favorite Jedi looks damn good at the podium
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Read Article Mark Hamill for President? Our favorite Jedi looks damn good at the podium
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Mark Hamill for President? Our favorite Jedi looks damn good at the podium
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 14, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'