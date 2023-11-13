Every A-list actor joining cinema’s surprise newest multiverse in ‘The Garfield Movie’

The Marvels failed to ignite your hype for the inevitable collision of Kevin Feige’s action figure collection that’s coming our way in Avengers: Secret Wars? Well, then, luckily for you, Sony is beating Marvel to the punch by launching its own surprise multiverse in the form of The Garfield Movie.

Not to be confused with 2004’s Garfield: The Movie — see, it’s a totally different title — The Garfield Movie is a CG-animated reboot of the lasagna-loving house cat’s adventures. While we may have lost the perfect casting of Billy Murray as the titular tabby from the earlier ’00s films, and Chris Pratt isn’t many people’s idea of a perfect replacement, at least the supporting cast is a cornucopia of A-list talent, which brings together fan-favorite faces from across the Marvel, Ted Lasso, and Saturday Night Live universes.

In total, we have 2 SNL stars, 2 Ted Lasso vets, and 5 Marvel heroes, not to mention a DC player too. Why hate Mondays when every new week brings us a little closer to The Garfield Movie getting here, and besting Marvel at its own game?

Chris Pratt

Photo via Sony Pictures

Fresh off concluding the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as the Legendary Star-Lord, Chris Pratt seems keen to go back to his roots by playing a schlubby, lazy comic character like Parks and Rec‘s Andy Dwyer — it’s just has to be an animated cat so we’re not distracted by his post-MCU super-bod. There’s a definitive whiff of Lightyear to this whole endeavor, with Pratt acting as the Chris Evans to Murray’s Tim Allen, but Pratt already won us over as Mario, so don’t count him out yet.

Samuel L. Jackson

Photo via Sony Pictures

What new cinematic universe would be complete without an obligatory appearance from the king of franchises himself, Mr. Samuel L. Jackson? The Nick Fury icon is on board The Garfield Movie as Vic, the father of Garfield. Yes, Sam Jackson as Chris Pratt’s dad was a casting I wasn’t expecting to see in my life either. Fingers crossed Vic turns up for a post-credits scene in which he recruits that egg with the legs from Garfield and Friends to appear in the sequel.

Ving Rhames

Screenshot via Paramount Pictures

Yes, Mission: Impossible legend Ving Rhames is indeed a Marvel veteran, as he had a brief cameo as Charlie-27 — one of Sylvester Stallone’s team of OG Guardians in Guardians 2 — although sadly he didn’t return opposite Sly in Guardians 3. Assuming that the voice cast didn’t record their roles together, this makes the second time Rhames has featured in a film headlined by Pratt without probably ever actually meeting the guy.

Nicholas Hoult

Photo via Sony Pictures

Commiserations to Nicholas Hoult. With the news that Marvel is choosing Kelsey Grammer over him as the MCU’s Beast, he must be looking for alternate employment. Joking aside, he’s a smart choice for Garfield’s owner/pet, Jon Arbuckle, especially the more sincere depiction teased in the trailer. Let’s just hope The Garfield Movie doesn’t continue Hoult’s unfortunate box office jinx (see Renfield and Dark Phoenix).

Harvey Guillén

Photo via HBO/Max

What We Do in the Shadows fave Harvey Guillén is threatening to be typecast after following up his turn as vampire sidekick Guillermo with turns as Antonio Banderas’ sidekick in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Susan Sarandon’s sidekick in DC’s Blue Beetle. His character in The Garfield Movie has yet to be revealed, but if he turns out to be another sidekick — maybe Otis starts talking? — then someone’s getting kicked.

Cecily Strong

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

It’s about time Cecily Strong got some more Hollywood recognition. She’s the longest-running female cast-member in SNL history — let’s see her get some more movie roles, people. Again, no word yet on who Strong is playing in The Garfield Movie, but she could well steal the show. In the meantime, go watch Schmigadoon!.

Bowen Yang

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Strong’s SNL co-star Bowen Yang, on the other hand, already seems to be going places in Hollywood, following on from his roles in LGBTQ+ romcoms Fire Island and Bros and upcoming role in the Wicked adaptation. Again, expect Yang and Strong to deliver the biggest laughs of the film.

Hannah Waddingham

Via Apple TV Plus

Remember when Barbie contained about half the cast of Sex Education and we were left to assume Greta Gerwig was bingeing the show while casting? Clearly, The Garfield Movie director Mark Dindal and his team were marathoning Ted Lasso during pre-production on this one. First up, we have newfound Christmas icon and the only good part about Hocus Pocus 2, Hannah Waddingham…

Brett Goldstein

Photo via Marvel Studios

… And also Brett Goldstein! Don’t forget, Goldstein is yet another Marvel graduate in this cast, given that he cameod as Hercules during the credits of 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder and has done precisely nothing in the MCU since. So while Marvel drags its feet in having him share the screen with one of the Hollywood Chrises in Thor 5, at least we can catch him act opposite Pratt in this one. I’ll say it again; The Garfield Movie is Sony’s Secret Wars.

The weight is over, as the film’s feline body-shaming tagline puts it, when The Garfield Movie hits theaters on May 24, 2024.