Is ‘In a Violent Nature’ coming to Shudder?

In a Violent Nature seeks to play against expectations of the slasher genre with a fresh perspective, making it ideal new blood for the Shudder platform. Also, despite its similarities to larger properties, it doesn’t boast their beloved horror icons. A streaming release would allow more casual viewers to give it a chance.

Recommended Videos

The latest trailers for In a Violent Nature wield the gritty, weathered visuals of a genuine ’80s slasher. Its setting, style, and killer resemble Friday the 13th in particular. Following extended legal struggles, it’s been years since a new Friday the 13th hit theaters. So, the fanbase is primed for a film like this, especially after such promising teasers.

Further, the slasher genre has accumulated more winners lately. Totally Killer was a surprise streaming hit that performed unusually well compared to franchise staples. Many hope that In a Violent Nature will similarly take Shudder by storm.

Will In a Violent Nature release on Shudder?

Image via Shudder

According to a report by Variety in December 2023, Shudder produced In a Violent Nature as a Shudder Original, and Shudder will distribute the film. This confirms that horror fans will definitely get to see In a Violent Nature at home on Shudder.

The polarizing film Skinamarink, counted among both the worst and best horror films of 2023, first hit Shudder in February 2023 and is now currently available to watch on Hulu. But Shudder has not confirmed if In a Violent Nature will appear on any other platforms.

It would certainly thrive in theaters, so that knowledgeable horror fans could share in any surprises. Although its premise isn’t totally novel, it’s still a bold take on an idea that has fascinated horror fans for decades, especially after the opening of the original Halloween.

Image via Shudder

At this time, there is currently no release date for In a Violent Nature to join Shudder. However, each of the film’s trailers continue to tease that it will be available only in theaters on May 31, 2024. It remains unclear how long the theatrical run will last.

Shudder Originals rarely spend too long in theaters, swiftly arriving on the streaming platform itself. For example, When Evil Lurks got a brief theatrical release in October 2023 and moved to the Shudder platform within the same month.

But it still earned a solid review from most, so profitability wasn’t necessarily a factor. Shudder could announce a streaming release date for In a Violent Nature as soon as next month, following the theatrical release.

Although the Halloween season surely benefited the streaming hit Totally Killer, Shudder releases its Originals any time of year. The platform probably won’t wait for October to stream In a Violent Nature, instead banking on good word of mouth soon after the theatrical release.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more