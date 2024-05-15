Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting The Fantastic Four‘s big-screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now, and the cast just got even more exciting with the addition of Natasha Lyonne.

Recommended Videos

Helmed by director Matt Shakman, who previously impressed audiences with his work on the Disney+ series WandaVision, The Fantastic Four is shaping up to be a must-see event for Marvel devotees. The film will introduce a brand-new take on the beloved comic book characters, with Pedro Pascal set to play the brilliant scientist Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as the elusive Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as the fiery Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the rock-solid Ben Grimm (The Thing). Additionally, Julia Garner will take on the role of a female Silver Surfer while Ralph Ineson steps into the shoes of a token Marvel villain. (Ineson also recently sued Disney, but let’s not dwell.)

The project has been highly anticipated ever since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which brought the Fantastic Four rights back to Marvel. Natasha Lyonne’s casting has naturally sparked speculation among fans eager to discover how her character will fit into the Fantastic Four’s new MCU world.

Do we know who Natasha Lyonne is playing in The Fantastic Four?

BREAKING: Natasha Lyonne has reportedly joined the cast of THE FANTASTIC FOUR in an undisclosed role! pic.twitter.com/gNMzMyZARK — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 15, 2024

While we don’t yet know exactly who Lyonne is playing in Fantastic Four, I’m willing to bet it will be a role that showcases her talents and adds some much-needed diversity to the MCU. Given her ability to blend humor with likability in the countless roles she’s already played, we can assume she’ll be following in Kat Dennings’ footsteps and lending some much-needed comedic flair to the Marvel proceedings.

Lyonne began her acting career at a young age, appearing in her first role as Opal on Pee-wee’s Playhouse. She quickly gained recognition in the late 1990s with her roles in films like Everyone Says I Love You, Slums of Beverly Hills, and particularly But I’m a Cheerleader, where her performance as Megan, a cheerleader sent to a conversion therapy camp, earned her critical acclaim for her comedic and heartfelt portrayal. Her career trajectory took a more dramatic and gritty turn with her role in American Pie, where she played the sharp-tongued Jessica. This role cemented her place in Hollywood as a go-to actress for characters that required a blend of humor and edge (though many of us knew that from Dennis the Menace, thank you very much).

Despite facing personal and health challenges in the early 2000s, Lyonne made a remarkable comeback, most notably with her role as Nicky Nichols in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Her performance in this series was widely praised and earned her an Emmy nomination. Expanding her career into more creative roles, Lyonne co-created, directed, and starred in the Netflix series Russian Doll, which earned her Emmy noms for acting, writing, and Outstanding Comedy Series. She followed this up with a starring role in Poker Face, which landed her a fifth Emmy nom and immortal status as our favorite offbeat yet brilliantly quirky, frizzy-haired on-screen goofball.

It’s clear that Lyonne is at the height of her career, which means we’re in for a treat when we see her appear in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four in July 2025. This article will be updated when we discover who she’s playing!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more