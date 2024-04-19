Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU

Marvel fans always have at least one eye firmly on the MCU’s future, and right now it’s both extremely exciting and equally mystifying, what with The Fantastic Four gearing up to shoot and more details leaking out about Captain America: Brave New World.

For starters, the reboot of Marvel’s First Family is just getting more packed with characters as it goes along, if we’re to believe all the casting rumors. In short, we could be seeing double come July 2025…

The Fantastic Four rumored to have added Knives Out star as… a second Silver Surfer?!

Image via Marvel Comics/Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Julia Garner getting cast as a female Silver Surfer, based on the Shalla-Bal version of the character from the comics, caused quite the ruckus when it happened, but it’s possible that was all for nothing. According to swirling rumors, LaKeith Stanfield is in talks to join the movie as… Silver Surfer! You know, the typical, male Norrin Radd version. Apparently, both Surfers will feature in the film, if you believe this potentially spurious scuttlebutt. Then again, Stanfield did publicly react to Garner’s casting announcement by saying “I thought it was going to be me,” on Instagram, so who knows? Maybe it could happen.

Joseph Quinn knows he needs to be hotter than the sun to beat Chris Evans’ Human Torch

Photos by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival/20th Century Fox

Speaking of The Fantastic Four, arguably the member of the central foursome who has the most to live up to is Joseph Quinn, who will have to rise to a higher temperature than Chris Evans did as Human Torch in Fox’s films from the mid-aughts. It turns out the Stranger Things icon is well aware that he has “big boots” to fill, too, as he’s admitted that his memories of watching Evans in the role back in the day were a big reason why he wanted to take the gig in the first place. Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie’s probably relieved that Quinn is taking the pressure off of him over in Captain America 4…

Captain America: Brave New World‘s surprise villain gets outed too early, and now confusion reigns

Images via Marvel Studios

Are we sure that Brave New World, on its way to cinemas next Valentine’s Day, is actually Captain America 4? With the Leader and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk showing up, it feels more like The Incredible Hulk 2. And yet maybe it’s actually Luke Cage season 3 as well. A leaked McDonald’s Happy Meal tie-in offers us our first look at new female villain Diamondback — yes, a new Diamondback, not Mike Colter’s Netflix nemesis. That’s right, this movie doesn’t have Chris Evans or Sebastian Stan, but it does have a bunch of Hulk and Luke Cage crossover characters. Make it make sense.

