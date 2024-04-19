Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Photo via 20th Century Fox
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU

Who doesn't love Evans' scorching performance as Johnny Storm?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:32 pm

Marvel fans always have at least one eye firmly on the MCU’s future, and right now it’s both extremely exciting and equally mystifying, what with The Fantastic Four gearing up to shoot and more details leaking out about Captain America: Brave New World.

Recommended Videos

For starters, the reboot of Marvel’s First Family is just getting more packed with characters as it goes along, if we’re to believe all the casting rumors. In short, we could be seeing double come July 2025…

The Fantastic Four rumored to have added Knives Out star as… a second Silver Surfer?!

Silver Surfer and Shalla-Bal in Marvel Comics/Julia Garner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image via Marvel Comics/Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Julia Garner getting cast as a female Silver Surfer, based on the Shalla-Bal version of the character from the comics, caused quite the ruckus when it happened, but it’s possible that was all for nothing. According to swirling rumors, LaKeith Stanfield is in talks to join the movie as… Silver Surfer! You know, the typical, male Norrin Radd version. Apparently, both Surfers will feature in the film, if you believe this potentially spurious scuttlebutt. Then again, Stanfield did publicly react to Garner’s casting announcement by saying “I thought it was going to be me,” on Instagram, so who knows? Maybe it could happen.

Joseph Quinn knows he needs to be hotter than the sun to beat Chris Evans’ Human Torch

Joseph Quinn attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022 in Newport Beach, California/Chris Evans in 2005's Fantastic Four/Michael B. Jordan in 2015's Fantastic Four
Photos by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival/20th Century Fox

Speaking of The Fantastic Four, arguably the member of the central foursome who has the most to live up to is Joseph Quinn, who will have to rise to a higher temperature than Chris Evans did as Human Torch in Fox’s films from the mid-aughts. It turns out the Stranger Things icon is well aware that he has “big boots” to fill, too, as he’s admitted that his memories of watching Evans in the role back in the day were a big reason why he wanted to take the gig in the first place. Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie’s probably relieved that Quinn is taking the pressure off of him over in Captain America 4

Captain America: Brave New World‘s surprise villain gets outed too early, and now confusion reigns

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Sam's Captain America suit official concept art
Images via Marvel Studios

Are we sure that Brave New World, on its way to cinemas next Valentine’s Day, is actually Captain America 4? With the Leader and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk showing up, it feels more like The Incredible Hulk 2. And yet maybe it’s actually Luke Cage season 3 as well. A leaked McDonald’s Happy Meal tie-in offers us our first look at new female villain Diamondback — yes, a new Diamondback, not Mike Colter’s Netflix nemesis. That’s right, this movie doesn’t have Chris Evans or Sebastian Stan, but it does have a bunch of Hulk and Luke Cage crossover characters. Make it make sense.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Marvel leak reveals unexpected first look at Captain America’s next nemesis, and now everyone’s confused
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Sam's Captain America suit official concept art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel leak reveals unexpected first look at Captain America’s next nemesis, and now everyone’s confused
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Is ‘X-Men ’97’ a sequel?
Storm flies through the air in X-Men '97 episode 6
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is ‘X-Men ’97’ a sequel?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Who are the Imperial Guard in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Gladiator in X-Men '97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Who are the Imperial Guard in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
tobey maguire spider-man no way home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Marvel leak reveals unexpected first look at Captain America’s next nemesis, and now everyone’s confused
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Sam's Captain America suit official concept art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel leak reveals unexpected first look at Captain America’s next nemesis, and now everyone’s confused
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Is ‘X-Men ’97’ a sequel?
Storm flies through the air in X-Men '97 episode 6
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is ‘X-Men ’97’ a sequel?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Who are the Imperial Guard in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Gladiator in X-Men '97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Who are the Imperial Guard in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
tobey maguire spider-man no way home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 17, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'