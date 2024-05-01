Rogue taps shirtless Gambit's stomach in X-Men 97
‘X-Men ’97’ finale release date and time, confirmed

To me, my X-Men.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:20 pm

The following article contains spoilers for X-Men ’97

The nostalgic ride that we call X-Men ‘97 is about to come to an end. At least the end of season 1. 

Since its premiere, the continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, brought fans together. An effectual season 6 of the beloved series, X-Men ‘97 updates the classic team of mutants for the new era. While it takes place in the titular year, the new challenges that Xavier’s squad face are metaphors for current events. The series starts strong when insurrectionists storm a government building, all in the name of their backward idealogy. (Sound familiar?)

These concerns escalate further until the attack heard around the world. The terrorist threat against the mutant haven, Genosha, sadly echoes real-life tragedies that occurred at community safe places like Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Per Deadline, Former showrunner Beau DeMayo took to social media to explain the context of why the episode delved into dark territory. Fan-favorites such as Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) lose their lives because of bigotry and hate, pushing Rogue (Lenore Zann) into a state of mind never thought possible. 

X-Men ‘97 is everything the comic series is supposed to be, which is why the new season is so popular. X-Men was always a metaphor for prejudice in real life and continues to be relevant to this day. However, one change has been implemented in the new season. Unlike previous seasons that contained a wealth of episodes, X-Men ‘97 will conclude at only 10 this season.

When does the X-Men ‘97 finale premiere?

Sadly, new television seasons no longer span over the course of a year with a combination of filler and serialized episodes. Fans must accept truncated seasons that race toward the end at break-neck speed. The beginning of the X-Men ‘97 finale is heralded not by the Horseman of Apocalypse, but the culmination of many different storylines coming to a head. After the attack on Genosha, Xavier (Ross Marquand) realizes he must return to earth and unite with his Children of the Atom. Bastion’s (Theo James) evil plans come to fruition as it appears Magneto did not perish after all. And Scott’s (Ray Chase) realization that Cable (Chris Potter) is his son may bring about an exciting end.

The finale starts on May 1, which is the first three parts. As per usual, Disney Plus will drop the episode, entitled “Tolerance Is Extinction,” at midnight PST and 3 AM EST. The following two parts will air weekly at the same time, with “Tolerance Is Extinction Part II” airing on May 8 and “Part III” on May 15. Thus concludes X-Men ‘97. But, hopefully, just for now. 

Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.