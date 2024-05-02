Paul Walter Hauser attends The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California./official The Fantastic Four artwork
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Art by Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies

Who is Paul Walter Hauser playing in ‘The Fantastic Four?’

'The Fantastic Four' family is getting bigger all the time.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 2, 2024 05:20 pm

The Fantastic Four has found its sixth fantastic star! Casting info has been mostly quiet ever since Marvel announced its quite sensational quartet of leads for the upcoming reboot of the First Family back on Valentine’s Day. April then delivered the news that Julia Garner was on board too, as a female iteration of the Silver Surfer.

Recommended Videos

Further rumors have swirled around since, concerning Galactus and, um, another Silver Surfer, but now we officially have another name to add to the list. Paul Walter Hauser has been added to the cast of director Matt Shakman’s film, joining the aforementioned Garner, not to mention Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss Bachrach (The Thing).

No character details have emerged as to his role in the 2025 summer blockbuster as yet, but once we put together Hauser’s casting with one character we 100% know will make their cinematic debut in the film, then there’s surely only one logical answer who he could be playing. Everybody say “Hi, H.E.R.B.I.E.!”

Paul Walter Hauser would be the perfect H.E.R.B.I.E.

HERBIE the robot superimposed over The Fantastic Four logo
Images via Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics/Remix by Christian Bone

The curious way Marvel chose to announce Pascal et al’s casting told us a lot more about The Fantastic Four than just its lead cast. The actors were unveiled in the form of a piece of promo art, which confirmed the 1960s aesthetic the movie will sport. Not to mention it depicted the Four hanging out with a very familiar friend to comics readers and old-school cartoon readers: the FF’s robot sidekick, H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics).

The last update we heard, Marvel Studios was searching for a talented comedic actor to voice the helpful android. Well, Hauser is one of the best comedic character actors working today, as anyone who’s seen him in everything from Cruella to Cobra Kai can attest. He’s also extremely in demand right now — he’s set to play the lead in a Chris Farley biopic, he’s signed up for the Naked Gun reboot, and he’s voicing a new emotion in Disney’s own Inside Out 2.

Hauser could certainly bring a lot of personality and charisma to the part of H.E.R.B.I.E. And given Marvel’s knack for loveable animal and/or digital sidekicks — see J.A.R.V.I.S., Goose, Cosmo, and others — he could well steal every scene he’s in. Even when he’s sharing those scenes with Pascal, Kirby, and the rest of the cosmic clan.

Then again, maybe he’s Galactus! Maybe he’s H.E.R.B.I.E. and then it turns out H.E.R.B.I.E. is Galactus in disguise!

Oh. I’ve finally realized why Kevin Feige never returns my calls.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Everyone remain calm, but the emotional support gator who inspired Alligator Loki has been kidnapped
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Everyone remain calm, but the emotional support gator who inspired Alligator Loki has been kidnapped
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ finale release date and time, confirmed
Rogue taps shirtless Gambit's stomach in X-Men 97
Category: TV
TV
Marvel
Marvel
‘X-Men ’97’ finale release date and time, confirmed
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 1, 2024
Read Article Is Taika Waititi letting Chris Hemsworth take the blame for his own ‘Love and Thunder’ ‘slop?’ The claim, investigated
thor love and thunder
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Taika Waititi letting Chris Hemsworth take the blame for his own ‘Love and Thunder’ ‘slop?’ The claim, investigated
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus just took the first steps to launching the Marvel sequel series we desperately need, but there’s one big roadblock
Silhouette of Spider-Man overlaid on the Marvel Disney Plus banner
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus just took the first steps to launching the Marvel sequel series we desperately need, but there’s one big roadblock
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Magneto was right’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 8 ending, explained
X-Men 97 team
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
‘Magneto was right’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 8 ending, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Everyone remain calm, but the emotional support gator who inspired Alligator Loki has been kidnapped
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Everyone remain calm, but the emotional support gator who inspired Alligator Loki has been kidnapped
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘X-Men ’97’ finale release date and time, confirmed
Rogue taps shirtless Gambit's stomach in X-Men 97
Category: TV
TV
Marvel
Marvel
‘X-Men ’97’ finale release date and time, confirmed
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 1, 2024
Read Article Is Taika Waititi letting Chris Hemsworth take the blame for his own ‘Love and Thunder’ ‘slop?’ The claim, investigated
thor love and thunder
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Taika Waititi letting Chris Hemsworth take the blame for his own ‘Love and Thunder’ ‘slop?’ The claim, investigated
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus just took the first steps to launching the Marvel sequel series we desperately need, but there’s one big roadblock
Silhouette of Spider-Man overlaid on the Marvel Disney Plus banner
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus just took the first steps to launching the Marvel sequel series we desperately need, but there’s one big roadblock
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Magneto was right’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 8 ending, explained
X-Men 97 team
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
‘Magneto was right’: ‘X-Men ’97’ episode 8 ending, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'