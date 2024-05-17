Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ admits what we always feared as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may just have leaked its runtime

Being an MCU fan is forever a lesson in how to accept the rough with the smooth. Thankfully, after the dark times of 2023, 2024 has been mostly clear skies, thanks to the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine and the consistent quality of X-Men ’97 (give us season 2 immediately, Disney Plus!).

Things are promising to look good for 2025 too, with Marvel confirming its slate for next year. Ironheart is finally coming, for starters, as is Daredevil: Born Again, at long last. Unfortunately, there’s just one little hiccup. But first:

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s runtime might just have been outed, and it’s perfect

Photo via Marvel Studios

The Deadpool & Wolverine runtime may have been revealed, so everyone say “thank you AMC Theatres!” This could change, depending on what other chains list the length as, but apparently Deadpool 3 will clock in at 2 hours, 7 minutes, making it the longest DP film to date (the first was 1 hr, 48 mins while DP2 was 2 hrs exactly). Honestly, that has to be the perfect runtime, as it’s chunky but not too overlong as to get bloated and overstuffed. Fingers, and adamantium claws, crossed that this turns out to be more or less accurate!

Daredevil: Born Again won’t be 18 episodes long after all

Screencap via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Just think, in less than 12 months we will have finally seen Daredevil: Born Again. Yes, the long-awaited revival of the beloved Netflix series is all due to premiere on Disney Plus in March 2025. The only hitch? The first season has been confirmed to contain nine episodes. When the show was announced back in 2022, it was said to have 18 episodes, making it the lengthiest Marvel streaming show by far. Fans long suspected that this was actually a two-season order, though. So the bad news; we won’t have weekly DD for about half the year after all. The good news; it’s definitely getting a second season!

Image via Marvel Comics

Trust Sony! The studio finally announces one thrilling live-action Spider-Man spinoff project that threatens to suggest it actually knows what it’s doing — a Nicolas Cage Noir show? LFG, to quote Deadpool & Wolverine! — but then it immediately proves that it doesn’t by cancelling another such series. Silk: Spider Society, a multiversal show focusing on an underrated spider-hero made by the team behind The Walking Dead? An easy win, right? Sadly, creative differences have killed this one off, thanks to Sony wanting to reduce the focus on Silk herself — a rare Asian-American heroine in the Spider-Canon. Yeah, not a great look, Sony. I’d say do better, but it’s not like the people that brought us Madame Web and Morbius can do any worse.

