Nicolas Cage is coming to single-handedly save Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, so everybody say thank you

This is why we had to suffer through 'Madame Web.'
Christian Bone
Published: May 14, 2024 09:30 am

In what is a delicious win for Prime Video, on the very day that cursed movie Madame Web makes its debut on Netflix, the rival streaming platform announces that it’s developing another live-action project set in Sony’s ever-expanding Spider-Verse. But, believe it or not, this is one we actually want to see.

While Sony’s Spider-Man Universe’s (SSU) live-action movies have varied widely in quality, ranging from the gonzo yet entertaining Venom to the eyeball-scouring awfulness of Morbius, Sony has been killing it with its animated Spider-Verse movies from producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord. So it only makes sense that the duo are now extrapolating the animated multiverse into live-action too, even bringing back a Hollywood legend from those films to star.

Guys, this is not a drill: Nicolas Cage is starring in a Spider-Man Noir live-action show for Prime Video!

Everything we know about Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir series

Simply titled Noir, Cage is not the only key creative currently attached to this project. As per Variety, Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) will serve as co-showrunners, with Sony’s Amy Pascal and Lord and Miller on board to executive produce.

According to the official logline, Noir will tell the story of “an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” Although not explicitly named, we can surely safely assume said superhero is Peter Parker, either the same Spidey Noir from Into the Spider-Verse or else a close variant.

We’ve heard murmurs about such a show for a while, but considering this is the studio/franchise that has announced various projects — and even set them up in post-credits scenes (yes, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, I’m looking at you) — and then never delivered we didn’t dare get our hopes up… until now.

Suddenly, it all makes sense. Morbius, Madame Web… Those were our canon events, the terrible tragedies we had to endure in order to get our reward; Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man, P.I., in a show that promises to combine the cheesy action of Mortal Kombat with the dark tones of The Punisher. Stick it in our veins now.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'