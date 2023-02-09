Sony bringing live-action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series to Amazon, time to cross those fingers for Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage may not be returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it’s time to cross those fingers like never before after Sony announced a live-action Spider-Man Noir series as part of its streaming lineup.

There’s already been much mockery of the studio that continues ruining superhero franchises expanding onto the small screen, but this is one project that even the harshest of skeptics can get behind. At least until it turns out to be terrible, which is something you can never rule out when the brains behind Morbius are involved.

Per Variety, he show will follow an older, grizzled version of the web-slinger, and will be set in its own corner of the multiverse with a lead who isn’t Peter Parker. Set in 1930s New York City, the slate is effectively blank for Spider-Man Noir to tell a completely fresh spin on the well-worn mythos of the Marvel icon.

You know who happens to be older, grizzled, a huge fan of the character, and somebody who hasn’t yet taken the plunge into prestige television as of yet? That’s right, 59 year-old Academy Award winner and lifelong comic book aficionado Nicolas Cage, who also happened to reveal recently that he’d love to dive back into the world of the Spider-Verse.

The premise has boundless potential as it is, but if you add an extra dash of Nic Cage to the proceedings, then excitement, hype, and anticipation would all increase tenfold. History has shown that he’s not exactly known for turning down offers that come his way, but given that the casting is so obvious as to be staring everyone in the face, Sony probably won’t even think to give him a call.