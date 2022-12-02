Nobody wants live-action ‘Spider-Man’ TV shows from Sony, but at least the people making them are happy

It’s never usually a wise idea to blast a cinematic universe before it’s had the chance to fully establish itself, but the mere fact Sony are once more attempting to build out a live-action Spider-Verse has given fans more than enough cause to turn their skepticism up to the fullest.

That comes with the territory when we’re talking about a company that canned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 when it was deep into pre-production, ruined The Amazing Spider-Man 2 by focusing too much time and energy into further adventures that all ended up biting the dust in embarrassing fashion when it became the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed Spidey movie ever, and we haven’t even mentioned Morbius.

Venom and its sequel Let There Be Carnage did bring in big bucks, to be fair, but the jury is well and truly out as to whether or not paying customers will embrace Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, or El Muerto in the same fashion. Nonetheless, Sony plows forward on two fronts, with the studio recently inking a deal with Amazon to develop multiple live-action TV shows for streaming.

It would be fair to say the response to the initial announcement could generously be described as muted, but on the plus side, former The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang seems thrilled to be dipping her toes into spider-infested waters.

Silk: Spider Society is does at least boast Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as executive producers, with the writing, directing, and producorial duo barely putting a foot wrong when it comes to delivering top-notch entertainment on film or television. Beyond that, though, nobody’s going to be surprised if Sony runs yet another Spider-Man franchise into the ground. In fact, there’s a lot of folks waiting for it to fail.