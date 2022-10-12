‘Madame Web’ set photos confirm yet another major Spider-Verse character will appear

Morbius might have been a hot meme-spawning mess and the upcoming El Muerto has already been the butt of a lot of jokes, but even the most ardent critics of Sony’s Spider-Man universe have to admit that Madame Web is looking pretty cool. As filming continues on the streets of Boston, which is doubling up for New York City, more and more set photos and videos have arrived to tease what could be a huge live-action Spider-Verse event.

Case in point, the latest snaps from the set have apparently confirmed the identity of yet another key Spider-Verse character who will appear in the film. Exactly who actor Tahar Rahim was playing in Madame Web has been the subject of much debate among fans, due to previous images depicting him in a variant of a Spider-Man costume, which left folks wondering if he was maybe a Peter Parker clone.

But now that theory seems to have been disproven by some fresh footage that sees Rahim looking like a perfect match for another comic book hero. Namely, Ezekiel Sims.

In addition to the above photo, as originally shared by Just Jared, the following TikTok offers some further clues at the scene being filmed, which intimates he’ll have superpowers of his own.

EZEKIEL SIMS IS IN MADAME WEB!!! LIVE ACTION EZEKIEL!!! I WIN!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BFUvlsiomo — Estevan (@sharp_defend3r_) October 12, 2022

In the comics, Ezekiel Sims possesses essentially the same abilities as Peter Parker, although he acquired them through mystical means. It was he who introduced the concept of the Spider-Totems into the Marvel universe, revealing that the Spider-people aren’t just random accidents and are actually chosen ones destined to protect the Web of Life and Destiny. So it seems this often overlooked aspect of the mythology will be explored in Madame Web.

These photos follow our first glimpse at Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney as Cassandra Webb and Julia Carpenter. Expect Madame Web to swing into cinemas on Feb. 16, 2024.